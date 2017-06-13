(Fixes headline)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 13 As the Fed prepares to raise
interest rates again and actively considers how and when to
start exiting QE, it appears that the process of normalising
monetary policy across the Western world is slowly but surely
getting into gear.
Global conditions for unwinding crisis-fueled stimulus look
fertile: the strongest economic growth in years, historically
low bond yields, inflation and credit spreads, and an
unrecognisably healthy banking system compared with 2008.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has already raised rates three
times without any notable economic or financial fallout, and the
growing likelihood that it will soon start to reverse its QE
stimulus hasn't destabilised the U.S. bond market.
Where the Fed leads, other central banks usually follow,
eventually. If central banks can't normalise policy in that
benign environment, will they ever?
The trouble is, conditions aren't so benign. Policymakers
are rightly worried that economies and financial markets won't
be able to bear the weight of higher yields, interest rates and
borrowing costs that will come with "normalisation".
Global debt is higher than any time in history, inflation
across the Western world remains below target, and global stocks
and bonds are at or near record peaks. Withdrawing stimulus,
particularly the never-before-tried process of unloading
trillions of dollars of bonds back onto an already overloaded
debt market, carries huge financial and economic risk.
And there's a lot of stimulus to withdraw. Central banks'
balance sheets have ballooned by more than $10 trillion over the
last decade to $15 trillion.
If the Fed's tapering window is a narrow one, it's even
smaller for its peers. The U.S. post-crisis economic expansion
is already the third longest in history, so it probably won't be
long before it rolls over and drags global growth down with it.
Steen Jakobson at Saxo Bank reckons the chance of a global
recession by the end of next year is as high as 60 percent. If
not outright recession, the flattest U.S. yield curve since
October is certainly pointing to weakening U.S. growth ahead.
While global borrowing costs are near the lowest levels in
history, asset prices and debt levels are at record peaks. World
debt rose to more than 325 percent of global GDP last year, up
$11 trillion to more than $217 trillion, according to the
Institute for International Finance.
Wall Street and world stocks as measured by the MSCI global
index are at record highs. Some 44 percent of fund managers
surveyed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch say equities are
overvalued. That's the highest response in the survey's 19-year
history, even higher than the peak of the dotcom bubble.
SLOW HAND
Recent history shows that once a central bank goes down the
path of unconventional monetary policy - zero lower bound
interest rates, negative rates, hoovering up financial assets -
it's hard to ever fully normalise policy again.
Policymakers burned by raising rates from the zero lower
bound only to be forced to cut them again include the European
Central Bank (twice), Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of Canada
and Bank of Japan.
Comparisons with Japan are difficult to escape. It's been
over two decades since the BOJ's overnight target rate was last
above 0.5 percent, and 16 years since the BOJ first officially
adopted QE. Yet the BOJ today has negative interest rates and is
expanding its balance sheet faster than ever.
The consensus view of the ECB after last week's policy
meeting and updated economic projections was that it was more
dovish than expected. Economists at Societe Generale now expect
the ECB to extend QE bond-buying through early 2019, which would
be over a decade since the financial crisis.
And with political chaos and Brexit blighting the UK
economic landscape, the Bank of England is years away from
shrinking its balance sheet.
Stephen Jen at Eurizon SLJ Macro Partners draws the analogy
with martial law. When martial law is imposed in peace time, the
unintended consequences and conditions it creates, like asset
price bubbles, become so "perverse" it is difficult to ever be
lifted.
That may not be entirely fair because central banks didn't
adopt unconventional policies in financial or economic peace
time. But the persistence of sub-target inflation across the
western world suggests that the economic peace remains elusive,
despite decent headline growth.
Analysts at Citi expect a combination of Fed balance sheet
reduction, ECB tapering and less BOJ asset purchases will lower
overall central bank net asset purchases from 4.4 percent of
developed world GDP last year to 2.9 percent this year, and
roughly zero in 2018.
But they admit that it "remains to be seen whether markets
will be able to absorb the retreat smoothly."
