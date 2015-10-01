By Howard Schneider and Balazs Koranyi
| WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT Oct 1 Central bankers who
led the charge to pull the global economy from a cliff during
the financial crisis now risk becoming bit players, ill-equipped
to snap the world out of sluggish growth and its addiction to
cheap credit.
Despite near-zero rates and $7 trillion of monetary stimulus
unleashed by central banks in major industrial economies,
investment and growth is stuck below pre-crisis levels and tepid
demand is hurting developing economies by depressing prices of
their commodity exports.
"Memo to the human race: you tried all this monetary policy
stuff and at the end of the day it did not succeed in getting
you back where you need to be," Paul Sheard, chief global
economist for Standard & Poor's, told Reuters. Sheard suggested
it might be time for central banks to admit their interest rates
are stuck at zero, and for other policymakers to step up.
Essentially central bankers face a dilemma - either lean
more on politicians to do more to boost growth or embark on a
new round of experimentation.
Both come with risks and uncertain payoffs.
Calls by the International Monetary Fund and others for
increased spending on infrastructure, reforms that could open
markets in Japan and Europe, or outright fiscal stimulus in
countries like Germany, have produced little action since the
2008-2009 financial crisis. By piling more pressure on
governments, central banks risk not accomplishing much and yet
provoking a political backlash that could threaten their
independence.
More experimentation - such as negative interest rates or
direct financing of government spending - could deepen concerns
that central banks were straying further from their core
competences.
Then there is the third, increasingly unappealing option:
do more of the same. The Bank of Japan and the European Central
Bank continue buying securities to spur more lending, while the
Federal Reserve and the Bank of England do have an option of
resuming debt purchases they wrapped up in 2014 and 2012.
Yet as the IMF noted, Japan and Europe are unlikely to grow
any faster without serious structural change.
In fact, Japan probably slipped back into recession last
quarter despite $1.50 trillion injected by the Bank of Japan
into the economy since April 2013.
In the United States, the Fed's quantitative easing -
creating money to buy securities and dramatically boost the
reserves that banks could lend on elsewhere - gets credit for
stabilizing financial conditions. But policymakers are not sure
how much growth it produced and what more could it accomplish.
"We put everything we could to work and (U.S. growth) is
still just slightly better than 2 percent That is some sign the
tools did not have the potency we expect," Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart told reporters following the U.S. central bank's
Sept 16-17 policy meeting.
While U.S. unemployment rate halved to just over 5 percent
from its recession peak in 2009, various studies estimate that
quantitative easing could take credit for only between a quarter
of a percentage point and 1.5 points of that decline.
The dramatic run-up in central banks' balance sheets also
failed to bring inflation back to levels considered healthy,
with the Fed far from its target and Japan and euro zone in or
close to outright deflation.
In theory, ample and cheap money should encourage
borrowing, spending and growth, but with households, businesses
and governments scaling back debt after the crisis, major
economies did not follow the script.
LESS BANG FOR THOSE BUCKS
With a sense that there is little bang for the buck left in
quantitative easing, the narrative is shifting from central
bankers as superheroes to one of central bankers as bystanders,
or, at best, in supporting roles.
"There are excessive expectations about what central banks
can do," ECB vice president Vitor Constancio told Reuters in an
interview. Europe's growth potential was weak due to a number of
factors, including a shrinking labor market, and monetary policy
was powerless in this respect, he said. "It is for other policy
makers to do their job."
ECB chief economist Peter Praet also pointed out that
lifting rates off the floor may be a challenge. "In some major
economies, zero has featured for longer than any other value of
the policy rate before," he told a conference. "The economy may
have just gotten too used to that number."
Federal Reserve officials so far have stuck with the
orthodox view that the world's largest economy can generate
enough demand and investment to reach the Fed's inflation and
employment targets, allowing them to coax interest rates higher
regardless of the weak conditions elsewhere.
But the Fed's decision last month to delay a long-debated
rate rise suggests doubt creeping in. One Fed member even called
for "negative" interest rates - essentially taxing banks for
holding excess reserves to make them put idle money to work.
A fringe idea perhaps, but a sign central banks could
venture even deeper into the uncharted territory they entered
with quantitative easing.
Bank of England chief economist Andrew Haldane in a recent
speech said central bankers may need to accept that their good
old days - of adjusting interest rates to boost employment or
contain inflation - may be gone for good.
"That may require a rethink, a fairly fundamental one, of a
number of current central bank practices," he said.
In a chronically low-growth world, central banks may have to
break a final taboo and simply begin printing money to finance
government spending, Steven Englander, Citi's managing director
for foreign exchange, wrote in a recent paper.
"It directly injects purchasing power into the economy and
will increase activity or inflation or both," he wrote,
contrasting it with quantitative easing that comes with no
guarantee that new money will lead to more spending.
Such policies, associated with past spells of runaway
inflation, are anathema to central bankers and could prove
unpalatable to those who already criticize the Fed and the ECB
of overstepping their mandates with "quasi fiscal" measures.
Yet with governments either unable or unwilling to lead the
pro-growth charge, the pressure on central banks is not going
away any time soon.
"We are unavoidably and inexorably being led to the
question: how do we get more growth?" Reserve Bank of Australia
governor Glenn Stevens said recently. "Reasonable people get
this. They also know, intuitively, that the kind of growth we
want won't be delivered just by central bank adjustments."
