LONDON, July 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Investment
banking doesn't rank highly on most people's lists of ethical
career choices, but according to one of the world's most famous
living philosophers, becoming a hot shot in finance may be the
best way for a bright graduate to help the global poor.
A high earner in the corporate world who is giving away
large sums can create more social gain than if they did charity
work, said Peter Singer, who teaches at Princeton University.
"If they are able to live modestly and give a lot away, they
can save many lives," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Singer is part of a movement of donors known as 'effective
altruists', who demand concrete results from charitable
donations, and often come from the business world. Silicon
Valley billionaire Elon Musk will address the movement's global
conference at Google headquarters in California in September.
The growing community encourages people to give big chunks
of their income, typically around ten percent but in some cases
more than half, to charities that alleviate global poverty.
LOW-HANGING FRUIT
Matt Wage came top of his class at Princeton, where he was
taught by Singer. There, he and his friends looked at research
which said it costs "around $3,340" to save a life, and Wage
looked at how best he could set about helping.
Charity 80,000 Hours, named for the time a typical person
spends at work during their life, helps people pursue ethical
careers. "Some people have skills that are better suited to
earning money than doing good directly," its website says.
Wage decided this applied to him. He accepted a job, with a
fat salary attached, in an arbitrage trading firm on Wall
Street, with the explicit purpose of doing what 80,000 Hours
calls "earning to give".
Rather than selling out his ideals on Wall Street, Wage is
living up to them, giving around half his pretax salary to
charities which, according to his research, are most efficient.
"I find it very fulfilling," said Wage, who is now based in Hong
Kong.
Many people give to charities to which they feel a personal
connection, but effective altruists are passionately
unsentimental, seeking to send their cash where they think it
will do the most objective good.
This means focusing their attention on global health
charities, targeting sources of misery which can be improved by
cheap interventions, rather than looking for expensive cures for
developed world diseases or funding arts and culture.
"At the moment there's a lot of low-hanging fruit in terms
of lives that can be saved cheaply," said Singer.
The nascent movement already supports a coalition of
organizations such as Giving What We Can, founded in 2009, which
gets people to pledge ten percent of pretax income to
"effective" causes. The Life You Can Save, set up by Singer,
encourages people to pledge to give an amount which
proportionally increases with income.
GiveWell, a "metacharity", crunches through data to try to
find the organistions which transform cash donations most
efficiently into lives saved, extended or improved.
It currently recommends the Against Malaria Foundation,
GiveDirectly, Schistosomiasis Control Initiative, and Deworm the
World Initiative as the most effective charities for each dollar
spent.
OCCASIONAL INDULGENCES
Christopher Smith, 24, works as a strategy consultant in
London earning over 50,000 pounds ($78,000) a year, a career he
says he chose for its high earning, and thus giving, potential.
"I did think about working directly in a charitable
organisation," he said. "But I do not, or did not when I
graduated at least, have the skills that would allow me to do
that very well."
He donates a lot of his monthly salary to groups that fight
malarial mosquitoes and parasitic worms in the developing world,
living on less than his high-rolling colleagues. "My personal
tastes are not particularly lavish," he said.
"Effective altruists in my experience don't feel guilty
about occasional indulgences," said Singer. "If they're doing it
in the long run, they have to give themselves a break now and
again."
Aveek Bhattacharya works for the same firm as Smith, joining
after completing a masters degree in political philosophy at the
University of Oxford.
"I was basically going to default to academia, I was pretty
sure I was going to do a PhD when I started my masters," he told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
He eventually changed his mind after coming into contact
with other effective altruists while studying. "Earning a lot of
money is another way of doing good in the world," he said.
Worried of coming across as "preachy and tiresome," he was
cautious about evangelising when he started the job, he said,
but since then has had a positive reaction when discussing his
giving with colleagues.
HOW TO SAVE A LIFE
Holly Morgan has been part of the movement since its early
days in Oxford in Britain. She still subscribes to its
principles, but is taking a step back for now.
She currently works for Oxfam, one of the world's biggest
charities, but not one recommended by the number crunchers at
Givewell. However, she thinks it has advantages over smaller
outfits, because of its campaigns and "rights-based" approach.
Inefficient is a "really bad word to use" when talking about
charities, she said, as it can alienate people. "I felt a bit
trapped between the ivory tower Oxford walls," she said of her
time spent heavily involved with the movement.
"I just had this general feeling that we were quite a young
movement, I felt like I needed some real life experience."
It is hard to know the exact number of people who ascribe to
effective altruism, said Singer, although thousands have made
the Giving What We Can and Life You Can Save pledges.
"If someone isn't sure whether to make the jump to effective
altruism I would say give it a try, do it for a year, see how
you like it," he said.
"One person I know who's involved in The Life You Can Save
said 'the life that I saved is my own, because I now really feel
that I've got a purpose for my life, and its meaningful and I'm
happy what I'm doing'," he said.
To watch a video interview with Peter Singer please go to youtu.be/0LZKNNs2WAo
($1 = 0.6397 pounds)
(Reporting By Joseph D'Urso; Editing by Ros Russell; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)