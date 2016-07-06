BONN, Germany, July 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
N ational governments should give cities and towns more direct
access to finance to tackle rapid urban growth and the threat
posed by increasing natural disasters, the head of a global
network of cities said on Wednesday.
Around the world, 55 percent of people live in urban areas,
a number that is expected to rise to 70 percent by 2050.
The risk of man-made and natural disasters hitting
fast-growing cities is rising, adding pressure on municipal
authorities to protect residents through better planning,
experts say.
"Cities are dealing with some of the biggest drivers of
unsustainable development and faces enormous challenges that are
increasingly difficult to manage," said Gino Van Begin,
secretary general of ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability.
As cities represent more than two thirds of the global
economy and 70 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, the
question is no longer whether sustainable urban development is
essential, Van Begin told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"It is clear that we need sustainable cities because they
ultimately protect and enhance daily life for all residents," he
said as Resilient Cities 2016, an annual conference organised by
ICLEI and attended by urban experts, campaigners and politicians
from more than 40 countries, kicked off in Bonn, Germany.
Van Begin cited Surat in India as an example for
forward-thinking approaches to resilience. The city developed
India's first vector-borne disease surveillance system to
counter risks from epidemics such as malaria and Zika.
The Swedish city of Karlstad made disaster risk reduction a
top priority by integrating it into city planning and allocating
part of its annual budget for investments in critical
infrastructure, such as sewage and storm water management.
"We're seeing bold steps from cities but it's extremely
difficult because local governments lack direct access to
finance and control over spending," Van Begin said.
Most funding from bilateral development agencies or
multilateral financial institutions must be channelled through
and guaranteed by national governments, he said.
An added complication is that cities often do not have
credit ratings and therefore are unable to borrow money directly
on the market.
"It is critical and urgent to ensure that local governments
are able to access and manage these funds and to direct
investment in the most effective way to reduce their risk," Van
Begin said.
Van Begin noted that new U.N. global development goals, the
Sendai Framework on Disaster Risk Reduction and the Paris deal
on climate change for the first time recognized cities as key
drivers for a sustainable future.
Initiatives, such as the Green Climate Fund, are trying to
address the needs of poorer nations to deal with climate change
in the coming years, but financing urban resilience efforts at
the local level is not a focus.
As global leaders prepare a new 20-year development plan for
the world's urban areas, to be agreed a U.N. conference in Quito
in October, Van Begin said he hoped the meeting in Ecuador will
result in a more holistic approach to urban policies.
This must include a bigger focus on the growing number of
people living in informal city settlements, he said.
"There is a lot of opportunity there to benefit from the
human capital that population growth brings but we must make
sure that cities are a key part of that discussion at all
levels," he said.
A quarter of the world's urban population lives in slums
where they are particularly vulnerable to disasters and lack
rights due to lack of land titles, the United Nations says.
(Reporting by Astrid Zweynert; Editing by Katie Nguyen. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, which covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit
news.trust.org to see more stories)