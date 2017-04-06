LONDON, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cities must
find ways to tap major private investment fast if they are to
build the "green" infrastructure needed to help prevent global
warming reaching dangerous levels, experts say.
The 90 cities in an international network of megacities
committed to tackling climate change - called C40 - will need to
raise $375 billion by 2020 for low-carbon transport, buildings
and other infrastructure, the group says.
Even more is needed worldwide to keep global warming to well
below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as agreed
under the Paris climate deal which took effect last year.
"If we don't fix this infrastructure problem, then cities
will grow far beyond the 1.5 degree pathway they need to be on,"
said James Alexander, C40's city finance programme director.
"The scale of action that's required is absolutely
enormous," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The C40 network includes London, Paris, Mexico City,
Washington and Cape Town. Some 70 percent of its cities are
already seeing the effects of climate change, a rise from 50
percent just two years ago, Alexander said.
Low-carbon projects in cities are too small, too risky and
lack a track record in attracting finance, Shirley Rodrigues,
London's deputy mayor for environment and energy, told an
international meeting of city officials and investors this week
in London.
"These are issues that are very common to all cities," she
said. "We need to bring down the cost of finance, we need to
unlock more public and private investment ... and increase the
use of innovative green finance mechanisms such as green bonds."
Some investors are ready to put billions of dollars into
environment-friendly infrastructure, but need more long-term
stability and incentives.
"The equity wants to play. It's not earning anything at the
moment in a low interest-rate environment," said Esme Lowe,
managing director of property at Impax Asset Management, an
investment firm managing and advising on $6.8 billion.
But investors need the stability that comes with joined-up
thinking and predictable action by governments, he said.
"Governments tend to change the rules so regularly," he
added. "If you want ... equity at scale from pension funds and
other investors, they need to have consistency and confidence
that the returns aren't going to be taken away from them."
Major long-term investors like pension funds will also
deploy faster and at larger scale if there are more incentives
like tax benefits or capital allowances, he said.
Cities in developing countries need the skills to turn ideas
and big visions into finance-ready bankable projects, C40's
Alexander said.
Because many green technologies are new, they bring an
inherent risk for investors, he added.
"Cities need to start working with the financial sector to
create the innovative mechanisms that can help de-risk these
projects," he said.
ELECTRIC BUSES
In Latin America, Mexico City is planning to create the
region's first electric bus fleet.
It needs to raise private investment to pay for this -
electric buses are triple the price of diesel ones - but the
main challenge is organising the different groups involved, said
Gustavo Jimenez Vera, senior project advisor at GIZ, who is
working on the project.
Most operators own just two or three buses each, so to
attract private investment they have to form a single company,
he said.
"The money, I think, is there. You just need to make sure
you're creditworthy to get it," he said.
Creditworthiness is a major challenge for cities in
countries with poor credit ratings, which make it harder and
more expensive for them to attract money from capital markets.
Cape Town, for example, will likely find it tougher to
entice investors after South Africa's credit rating was cut to
junk status this week by agency S&P, said Kevin Jacoby, Cape
Town's chief financial officer.
"Even if their financial situation is much healthier than
the national government's, (cities) will be affected by the
macro situation," said Naoko Ishii, CEO of the Global
Environment Facility, which is looking at how to help cities
borrow money more cheaply.
Another source of cash is major development finance
institutions like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. But
cities seeking loans from them have to be guaranteed by their
national government, Ishii said.
Seattle is using taxation - including property, sales and
motor vehicle taxes - to help fund its infrastructure projects,
said Scott Kubly, director of transportation in the U.S. city.
"You can have all the creative financing in the world, but
if you don't have the funding to pay (it) back... then it's not
going to do you any good," he said.
