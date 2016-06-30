BARCELONA, June 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Green
Climate Fund aims to have a new executive director at the helm
by early next year, and has appointed an interim head to take
over when the fund's first director, Héla Cheikhrouhou, finishes
her term in September, the chairs of its board said.
At a meeting in Korea this week, the board of the
$10-billion fund - set up under U.N. climate talks to help
developing countries tackle climate change - decided that Javier
Manzanares, now the fund's chief financial officer, would run
its secretariat during the search for a new director.
The board hopes to make a decision from a shortlist of
candidates at its next meeting in mid-October, enabling
Cheikhrouhou's replacement to take the reins from the end of
2016 or early 2017, said board co-chair Ewen McDonald.
At the meeting, which ended on Thursday, the fund's board
also approved its second set of projects to reduce
climate-changing emissions and adjust to a warming world. The
fund will invest a total of nearly $257 million in the nine
projects.
Last November, before the Paris climate summit, it gave the
green light to its first eight projects, worth $168 million.
The relatively low sums of money due to be doled out so far
have raised doubts about whether the fund can meet an
"aspirational goal" to allocate $2.5 billion this year - around
a quarter of its available funds.
But the board's co-chairs remain optimistic.
"We're not walking away from that aspiration in any way,"
McDonald said from the Songdo district of Incheon, where the
fund is based. "I am very confident that you will see some much
bigger, different proposals approved in the last two board
meetings of the year."
The newly approved projects include insurance to guarantee
energy savings for small businesses investing in energy
efficiency in El Salvador, measures to enable eco-systems to
adapt to climate shifts in Gambia, efforts to make coastal
communities more resilient in Vietnam, and help for small-scale
farmers in Sri Lanka to protect themselves from extreme weather.
There was criticism of some other projects by board members
and civil society watchers, who argued a plan to develop solar
energy in Chile and another to support World Bank climate action
in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were too much "business as usual".
'DARE TO DREAM'
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has a specific objective to
promote a "paradigm shift towards low-emission and
climate-resilient development pathways", and aims to use its
money to achieve "transformational impact".
A set of interim risk and investment guidelines adopted this
week said the fund "should be able to take on risks that other
funds/institutions are not able or... willing to take", and so
wants to set "a high level of risk appetite".
The board's chairs said they were expecting to see more
ambitious projects submitted in the future that would fit its
mandate more clearly than those approved up to now.
Still, co-chair Zaheer Fakir said he did not think the
latest projects could be described as "plain vanilla" because
some will be implemented in small, low-income countries.
"The message (to governments) is... dare to dream - you can
also be in that group," he said. "The GCF is not just about
financing projects, it is about inspiring others to want to
act."
McDonald, who is from Australia, said he had been reaching
out to small island states in the Pacific, where countries could
team up on clean energy or water conservation programmes, making
them more attractive to private investors.
Liane Schalatek, who attended the meeting for the Heinrich
Böll Foundation North America, said all the fund's projects
already have at least one transformational element, whatever
their size or purpose, because they must include a plan to take
gender into account.
"Not all countries can do super-new and innovative stuff,"
she said. "There are proven technologies and proven approaches
out there, and those still need to be funded."
But if, at the same time, the GCF could help build up
national institutions, that would be "very transformational",
she added. "That is what you need to sustain the benefits of the
projects once the fund pulls out or the money ends," she said.
Some civil society groups have pointed out that many of the
projects approved so far are led by multilateral development
banks and U.N. agencies rather than developing-country
organisations, some of which need more time to be able to meet
the fund's criteria.
"The implementation of high-quality, environmentally sound
projects that truly improve the lives of people in developing
countries, especially the poor and the vulnerable, must not be
sacrificed at the altar of expediency," said Karen Orenstein, a
climate finance expert with Friends of the Earth US.
Fakir, of South Africa, said three agencies there that want
to receive money from the fund are working on large programmes
they plan to submit but are keen to "do it correctly", showing
they can compete with international institutions.
The board postponed a decision on whether to accredit five
new partners this week, amid controversy over an application by
the Korean Export-Import Bank, with some arguing export credit
agencies have too much of a domestic focus to work with the GCF.
