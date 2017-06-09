LONDON, June 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Food shortages
caused by climate shocks like drought or floods could exacerbate
violence and riots in politically unstable countries,
researchers say.
Fragile states that are poor and depend heavily on
agriculture are most at risk of violent uprisings since they
struggle to cope with climate change, according to a study
published this week in the Journal of Peace Research.
"We've already started to see climate change as an issue
that won't just put the coasts under water, but as something
that could cause food riots in some parts of the world," said
study co-author Bear Braumoeller from The Ohio State University.
The last time the world saw a severe food crisis was in 2007
and 2008, when extreme weather events hit major grain producing
regions the year earlier, causing spikes in the demand and cost
of food.
The higher prices led to social and political unrest in
Morocco, Bangladesh, Tunisia and Indonesia, according to a 2016
report by Global Footprint Network and United Nations
Environment Programme.
Drought is becoming more frequent and severe in places like
eastern and southern Africa, and that – combined with the recent
El Nino phenomenon – is taking a heavy toll on rural lives and
economies.
Last April, a rice farmer in the Philippines was killed
during protests demanding government assistance after drought
linked by some to El Nino hit hundreds of thousands of hectares
of farmland.
El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the
eastern and central Pacific that typically occurs every few
years, is linked to crop damage, fires and flash floods.
Moreover, the US-based Center for Climate and Security on
Friday said factors like global water shortages, displacement or
migration caused by climate change, and rising sea levels also
posed serious threats to international security.
Braumoeller said having a stable government was key to
placating growing civil unrest and violence in the face of food
shortages caused by climate change.
"A capable government is even more important to keeping the
peace than good weather," he said in a statement. "Less
vulnerable countries can better handle the problems that
droughts or food price fluctuations create."
Braumoeller said fragile states needed to address
instability and invest in sustainable, "greener" industries to
increase their economic growth, in order to cope with food
shortages due to climate change.
"Development aid is important now and it is likely to be
even more important in the future as we look for ways to
increase climate resilience," he said.
(Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Ros Russell;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters that covers humanitarian issues, conflicts,
global land and property rights, modern slavery and human
trafficking, women's rights, climate change and resilience.
Visit news.trust.org to see more stories)