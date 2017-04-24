TEPIC, Mexico, April 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Climate change should be grasped as an opportunity to attract
vast capital flows into low-carbon investments, create jobs and
spur economic growth, rather than viewed as a money-absorbing
burden, top officials and experts said.
Yet while trillions of dollars are potentially available for
climate investments and countries like India are blazing a trail
in bringing cheap solar power to millions, making sure the
world’s poorest benefit will prove a major challenge, a World
Bank meeting heard late last week.
“It’s the biggest opportunity in the history of the world -
it’s the biggest investment opportunity, but we have to have a
clear vision, we have to have policy leadership... to bring the
world community together to get the financing that is needed to
move the momentum more quickly,” former U.S. Vice President Al
Gore told the discussion.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said financing climate
action could offer a more lucrative home for $8.5 trillion in
negative interest rate bonds, $24.5 trillion in very
low-yielding government-type bonds and a further $8 trillion in
cash, though a clear strategy still needed to be hammered out.
“Quite apart from what you think about climate change, there
are opportunities for investments that will give you higher
yield than any of those investments in which over $40 trillion
is sitting right now,” Kim said.
Swedish Minister for Finance Magdalena Andersson said her
country - which introduced a carbon tax 25 years ago - had
combined significant emissions cuts with economic growth.
“We really need to mainstream climate policies in all
investments and all political decisions,” she said. “But we know
that the most cost-effective way of getting investments in the
right direction... is to put a price on carbon.”
In the United States, 70 percent of new electricity
generation capacity last year came from solar and wind, noted
Gore, outlining an opportunity to create a global industry based
on clean energy sources, retrofitting buildings and adopting
sustainable agriculture and forestry.
“What the world needs is the vision that the solution to our
global economic malaise is precisely the solution to the climate
crisis,” said Gore, who thought the United States was more than
50 percent likely to remain in the Paris climate change
agreement.
SOCIAL JUSTICE
The key is how to unlock financing for economic growth that
also brings climate benefits, according to former U.N. climate
chief Christiana Figueres.
Friday’s launch of a $2 billion green bond fund backed by
the International Finance Corporation and asset management firm
Amundi could help drive climate investments in developing
countries, she added.
“Thinking that climate action is expensive and a burden, and
is a responsibility, is so five minutes ago,” she said. “The
exponential growth of technologies and the drop in prices (have)
made this the best opportunity - and this is (the) story of
growth of this century.”
Following China’s lead, countries like India are utilising
solar power to “leapfrog” expensive electrification programmes
and roll out cheap, clean supplies to those without access to
power, the experts said.
Ensuring the world’s poorest countries can tap investment to
develop climate-resilient infrastructure and agriculture remains
crucial, said the World Bank’s Kim.
“The poor say we have the boot of climate change on our
necks every day,” he said.
The world is already dealing with crises linked to climate
change pressures, from famine in Africa to Louisiana declaring a
state of emergency due to coastal erosion, noted the panel.
“We cannot forget the social justice element of climate
action,” said Kim. “We’ve got to maintain our focus and make
sure it doesn’t all go towards fancy new technology, but (is)
going towards, for example, making sure that every time it
rains, people don’t lose their homes.”
