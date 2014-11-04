By Frank Tang
Nov 4 A sharp break in gold prices to their
lowest levels in more than four years has unleashed a surge in
demand for coins, with buyers in Germany queueing out the door
and some U.S. investors returning to the market for the first
time in years.
Coin dealers and mints from North America to Europe are
reporting a surge in coins and small bars that are favored by
retail investors, after spot gold on Friday broke below a
key technical support at $1,180 an ounce. It was the biggest
buying binge since April 2013, when prices fell by $200 in two
days.
Activity at Germany's Degussa, one of the largest European
gold and silver dealers, was three times the norm, said CEO
Wolfgang Wrzesniok-Rossbach.
"We had to open for half an hour longer across Germany on
Friday evening because there were so many people queuing up in
the branches," he said.
On Friday alone, the U.S. Mint sold 1,425,000 ounces in
American Silver Eagle bullion coins, the highest one-day tally
since Jan. 13 when the new 2014-dated coins first became
available. It also accounted for one-quarter of sales for the
entire month of October. Sales on Monday were also above
average.
For Gold Eagles, the Mint sold 67,500 ounces for October for
its second-highest monthly sales this year. On Monday, sales
totaled 12,000 ounces, about one-fifth of gold coins sold in the
entire month of October.
"Not only the volume is strong, we are now also seeing
retail customers who have not been coming to the market for
several years," said Scott Spitzer, chief operating officer of
Manfra Tordella & Brookes, one of the largest U.S. coin
wholesalers based in New York.
"What's significant now is that the price level has dropped
below the $1,180 mark. That captured a lot of attention and it
was the rationale for the extra interest," he said.
After gold dived more than $200 an ounce in two days in
April last year, an unprecedented scramble to buy everything
from coins to jewelry at "bargain" prices followed immediately.
However, buying had already dried up just two months later even
as prices fell further.
Meanwhile, Chris Carkner, a managing director at the Royal
Canadian Mint, said that sales have been "very strong" over the
past few days. The Mint only reports bullion coin sales on a
quarterly basis.
The RCM has started rationing its Silver Maple Leaf coin
sales to its global distributors in response to high demand in
September when gold prices fell to a near 2014 low.
"Price-sensitive investors like to buy gold at current
levels, it is a great entry point for them," said Daniel
Marburger at CoinInvest.com, which sells gold bars and coins
online to investors throughout Europe.
(Reporting by Frank Tang in New York; Additional reporting by
Jan Harvey in London and A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; editing
by Matthew Lewis)