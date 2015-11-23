* Nickel, copper hit multi-year lows
* U.S. crude slides more than 2 pct, gold down nearly 1 pct
* Dollar hits 7-month high vs euro
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 23 Copper and nickel tumbled to
multi-year lows and oil extended losses on Monday as commodities
bore the brunt of another selloff, reflecting growing worries
over China's economic fate and a strengthening dollar.
The selloff mostly focused on base metals as London nickel
slid nearly 6 percent to its lowest since 2003 and copper fell
almost 3 percent to its cheapest in more than six years.
Oil was not spared, with U.S. crude sliding as much as 2.2
percent, while gold came close to a near 6-1/2-year trough as a
looming U.S. interest rate hike and a resultant firm dollar
continued to blunt the bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Persistent fears that China, a top consumer of many
commodities from copper to iron ore and rubber, "might stumble a
bit more" are feeding the selling frenzy, said Vishnu Varathan,
senior economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
"So the entire confluence suggests that commodities are
probably going to be about the worst hit in the asset space,"
said Varathan.
On the London Metal Exchange, three-month copper hit
a low $4,461.50 a tonne before recovering slightly to $4,469 by
0420 GMT, off 2.4 percent from the previous session.
LME nickel fell as far as $8,235 a tonne and was
down 4.6 percent at $8,330, while zinc slid 3 percent to
$1,511.50 a tonne, having dropped below $1,500 last week for the
first time since 2009.
The losses in nickel and zinc mirror the weakness in China's
vast steel sector. China's apparent consumption of crude steel
continued to shrink this year after falling in 2014 for the
first time in more than a decade as a slowing economy hit
industrial demand.
The fall in zinc prices came despite major Chinese zinc
smelters saying they will slash output by 500,000 tonnes next
year, almost a fifth of their output.
Shanghai rebar steel futures dropped to a record
low on Monday.
Low profitability has cut the utilisation rate among Chinese
steel mills and that will "worsen oversupply of iron ore", said
Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
In Tangshan in China's top steel producing Hebei province,
utilisation rate stood at 81 percent, a six-year low, said Lau.
Also hit by selloff, U.S. crude dropped to below $41
a barrel, while Brent fell as much as 1.4 percent to
just above $44 as oversupply worries persisted.
Spot gold slipped nearly 1 percent to a session low
of $1,067.85, not far above last week's $1,064.95, its weakest
since February 2010.
With Chinese credit not picking up "it's quite difficult to
convince people that on the ground demand will pick up", said
Varathan, also citing weak trade statistics.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)