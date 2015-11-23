* Nickel, copper, lead hit multi-year lows
* U.S. crude slides 3 pct, gold down nearly 1 pct
* Dollar hits 7-month high versus euro
MANILA, Nov 23 Base metals tumbled to multi-year
lows and oil extended losses on Monday as commodities bore the
brunt of another selloff, reflecting growing worries over
China's economic fate and a strengthening dollar.
London nickel slid nearly 6 percent to its lowest since 2003
and copper fell almost 3 percent to its cheapest in more than
six years. Lead touched its lowest since 2010 while aluminium
matched Friday's low of $1,435, the weakest since 2009.
Oil was not spared, with U.S. crude sliding as much as 3
percent, while gold came close to a near 6-1/2-year trough as a
looming U.S. interest rate hike and a resultant firm dollar
continued to blunt the bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Persistent fears that China, a top consumer of many
commodities from copper to iron ore and rubber, "might stumble a
bit more" are feeding the selling frenzy, said Vishnu Varathan,
senior economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.
"So the entire confluence suggests that commodities are
probably going to be about the worst hit in the asset space,"
said Varathan.
On the London Metal Exchange, three-month copper hit
a low of $4,444 a tonne before recovering slightly to $4,468.50
by 0633 GMT, off 2.4 percent from the previous session.
LME nickel fell as far as $8,235 a tonne and was
last down 4.6 percent at $8,335, while zinc slid 3
percent to $1,512 a tonne, having dropped below $1,500 last week
for the first time since 2009.
The losses in nickel and zinc mirror the weakness in China's
vast steel sector. China's apparent consumption of crude steel
continued to shrink this year after falling in 2014 for the
first time in more than a decade as a slowing economy hit
industrial demand.
The fall in zinc prices came despite major Chinese zinc
smelters saying they will slash output by 500,000 tonnes next
year, almost a fifth of their output.
Shanghai rebar steel futures dropped to a record
low on Monday.
Low profitability has cut the utilisation rate among Chinese
steel mills and that will "worsen oversupply of iron ore", said
Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
In Tangshan in China's top steel producing Hebei province,
utilisation rate stood at 81 percent, a six-year low, said Lau.
Also hit by selloff, U.S. crude dropped to below $41
a barrel, while Brent fell as much as 2 percent to less
than $44 as oversupply worries persisted. Both contracts are
near six-year lows reached earlier this year.
Spot gold slipped nearly 1 percent to a session low
of $1,067.85, not far above last week's $1,064.95, its weakest
since February 2010.
Commodities could stage a relief rally next month shortly
after an expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve,
but it could well be a "dead cat bounce", said Varathan.
"Markets would need conviction about China to follow through
and that may not happen so soon. For a durable recovery to come
through we think that's going to go into the middle of 2016 at
least," he said.
