* Nickel, copper, hit multi-year lows

* U.S. crude slides 3 pct, gold down nearly 1 pct

* Measures to reduce over-supply fail to stem price falls (Changes dateline, writes-through with quotes, prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr and Eric Onstad

MANILA/LONDON, Nov 23 Metals fell to multi-year lows on Monday, while a Saudi Arabian cabinet statement offered a brief respite for oil before it rejoined other commodities' tumble on concerns about China's economy and a strengthening dollar.

Investors are reticent to call a bottom to the slide as measures such as production cuts have not stemmed price falls in a market oversupplied with many commodities.

Nickel fell nearly 6 percent to its lowest since 2003 while copper hit its lowest in more than six years. Aluminium matched Friday's low of $1,435, the weakest since 2009.

Oil prices fell, releasing fleeting gains made after the Saudi Arabian cabinet repeated its commitment to work with other producers to stabilise prices.

"Nobody really believes Saudi Arabia will bow to pressure (to cut output)," Commerzbank commodities strategist Carsten Fritsch said.

U.S. crude dipped below $41 a barrel, while Brent fell to less than $44 as oversupply worries persisted. Both are near six-year lows hit earlier this year.

Spot gold fell almost 1 percent to $1,067.85, close to a near 6-1/2-year trough on a robust dollar and upbeat comments from Federal Reserve officials on a possible U.S. rate hike next month.

A strong U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated gold, and other commodities, more expensive for foreign holders. Higher rates tend to weigh on gold, as they lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, while boosting the dollar.

On grain markets, Argentina's election of a president who promised to cut export taxes and boost production in the farming powerhouse sent U.S. soybeans to a 6-1/2 year low.

"In the current market, production cuts alone will not necessarily be able to rescue prices from falling further," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

"All the factors that have been weighing on prices -- such as dollar strength, sluggish demand, falling costs and geo-political uncertainty -- are unlikely to reverse."

Persistent fears that China, a top consumer of many commodities from copper to iron ore and rubber, "might stumble a bit more" are feeding the selling frenzy, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"So the entire confluence suggests that commodities are probably going to be about the worst hit in the asset space," said Varathan.

On the London Metal Exchange, benchmark three-month copper hit a low of $4,444 a tonne and stood at $4,462 by 1502 GMT, down 2.6 percent from the previous session.

LME nickel fell as far as $8,175 a tonne and was last down 5.38 percent at $8,335, while zinc slid 3 percent to $1,519 a tonne, having dropped below $1,500 last week for the first time since 2009.

Losses in nickel and zinc reflect weakness in China's vast steel sector and come despite major Chinese zinc smelters saying they would slash output by 500,000 tonnes next year, almost a fifth of their output.

Shanghai rebar steel futures dropped to a record low. (Additional reporting Amanda Cooper in London; Writing by Veronica Brown; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Susan Thomas)