MANILA, June 6 Brent crude pushed above $50,
while gold and copper touched multi-week highs on Monday, as
commodities benefitted from a struggling dollar after a dismal
U.S. jobs report crushed expectations for a near-term hike in
U.S. interest rates.
The upbeat mood spread to China, the world's top buyer of
raw materials, which saw sharp gains in domestic commodity
futures led by iron ore and steel.
A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced commodities such as gold
and oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.
The dollar held near three-week lows versus a basket of
currencies on Monday after falling 1.6 percent on Friday,
when data revealed the smallest U.S. monthly employment increase
since September 2010.
"The implied probability for a rate hike in June is zero and
the probability for a July rate hike has been lowered
significantly," said Barnabas Gan, economist at OCBC Bank in
Singapore.
Wall Street's top banks unanimously expect the Federal
Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at a June 14-15 policy
meeting, according to a Reuters poll on Friday following the
jobs report.
Gold, the commodity most sensitive to the Fed's rate
hike inclinations, touched a two-week high near $1,250 an ounce,
before trimming gains to trade at $1,241.01 by 0844 GMT, down
0.2 percent.
"If future U.S. economic prints appear to be lower than
expected, we do look for gold to touch $1,300," said Gan.
YELLEN EYED
All eyes will be on Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who speaks at an
event at 1630 GMT on Monday. While she may temper the
bearishness from Friday's nonfarm payrolls, Mizuho Bank analysts
do not see hawkish bets being revived either.
Brent crude touched a session high of $50.28 a
barrel, up 64 cents from Friday. Apart from a weaker dollar, oil
prices also found support from fresh attacks on oil
infrastructure in Nigeria which rebels said could drag the
country's output to zero soon.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange struck its
highest in more than three weeks at $4,748 a tonne, up 1.3
percent from the prior session.
In China, iron ore futures surged 5.6 percent to
end at 367 yuan ($55.91) a tonne, earlier touching the highest
since May 23, while rebar steel climbed 4 percent to
2,059 yuan, after touching a near three-week peak of 2,082 yuan.
The rises in both ferrous futures follow lacklustre trading
last week as investors weighed the onset of a seasonal slowdown
in construction activity this month in top steel market China.
Nickel and zinc rode on the coattails of the upswing in iron
ore and steel. Both are used by the steel sector for stainless
steel and galvanising, respectively.
LME nickel jumped 2.6 percent to $8,725 a tonne
while LME zinc hit a 10-month top at $2,029.50.
($1 = 6.5644 Chinese yuan)
