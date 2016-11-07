* Coking coal rallies 10 pct in China, nickel up over 5 pct
* Gold back below $1,300 as risk appetite revived
* China steel, nickel, tin, coke, egg hit upside limit
* FBI clears Clinton after review of newly uncovered emails
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 7 Coking coal rallied 10 percent and
nickel led metals higher on Monday as investors piled back into
risky assets after the FBI cleared Hillary Clinton for using a
private email server, giving her a last-minute boost ahead of
the Nov. 8 election.
The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that
no criminal charges were warranted against the Democratic
presidential candidate for using a private email server for
government work.
Gold suffered from the revival in risk appetite, falling
more than 1 percent below $1,300 an ounce, as funds sought more
exposure in industrial commodities, including this year's best
bet, coal. Oil recovered from multi-week lows.
"One clear implication from all these is that investors are
looking to a more market-friendly event. Risk appetite improves
when a President Clinton seems to be a more probable scenario
than a President Trump," said Barnabas Gan, analyst at OCBC Bank
in Singapore.
A Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll released on Friday put Clinton
just 5 percentage points above Republican rival Donald Trump.
But major bookmakers and online exchanges are much more
confident about a Clinton victory.
Coking coal futures in China led the rally in Asian
commodities, and analysts believe the steelmaking raw material
will benefit further from a shortage in supply spurred by
Beijing's push to tackle overcapacity.
The most-traded coking coal for January delivery on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange soared 10 percent to hit the
exchange-set ceiling of 1,516 yuan ($224) a tonne, a record
high.
Coke, made from coking coal and used to make steel,
also climbed by its 7 percent limit to hit 2,001.50 yuan per
tonne, its loftiest since March 2013.
Chinese steel futures similarly surged by their 6
percent ceiling, and raw material iron ore jumped more
than 5 percent at one point.
Even egg futures rose by their 5 percent limit.
NICKEL SOARS
Nickel on the London Metal Exchange climbed more
than 5 percent to stand above $11,000 a tonne, for the first
time since August. In Shanghai, nickel jumped 6 percent
to its upside limit of 88,430 yuan a tonne, its strongest since
August 2015.
Shanghai tin also went limit up, rising 5 percent
to 147,400 yuan per tonne, and LME tin rose 3 percent.
LME copper jumped 2 percent to its highest since March.
Both Brent and U.S. crude oil rose more than
1 percent, rebounding from Friday's multi-week lows.
Gold dropped 1.2 percent to a session low of
$1,287.73 an ounce, losing its safe-haven allure after the FBI
news lifted a cloud over Clinton's presidential campaign.
The precious metal could slip further if the U.S. Federal
Reserve goes ahead with raising interest rates next month as the
market expects, analysts say.
With a Clinton win regarded as market-friendly news, "it
does give the Fed additional ammunition for a rate hike," said
OCBC's Gan.
($1=6.7746 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)