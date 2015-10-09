(Repeats Oct. 8 column with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters
market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 8 Oil, gas and mining accounted for
nearly nine percent of all new greenfield foreign direct
investment (FDI) projects announced over the last decade.
Oil, gas and mining FDI has played a large role fuelling
growth over the last decade, especially in developing countries.
The current and prospective slowdown in investment is likely
contributing to sluggish performance in 2015 and 2016.
Between 2005 and 2014, the petroleum and mining industries
announced new FDI projects totalling almost $745 billion,
according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and
Development (UNCTAD).
The only industries where foreign investors announced more
greenfield projects were utilities ($850 billion), business
services ($785 billion) and motor manufacturing ($760 billion)
(see footnote).
These four industries accounted for nearly 40 percent of all
greenfield FDI recorded by UNCTAD and the Financial Times
("World Investment Report" 2015).
The value of petroleum and mining projects announced peaked
in 2008-2009, when they accounted for 10-12 percent of all FDI,
and helped push the announced total to a record $1 trillion per
year.
The number and value of new petroleum and mining projects
announced since 2008-2009 has been declining and had fallen by
more than two-thirds in 2013-2014.
But because of the long delays between announcing a project
and it coming onstream, many projects announced in 2008-2009 are
only now entering production, contributing to the wave of
oversupply in commodity markets in 2013-2014.
Glencore's chief executive Ivan Glasenberg has blamed
commodity producers for crashing commodity prices by exercising
poor capital discipline and over-investing.
But the roots of the current slump can be traced back to
investment decisions made in the heady days of 2005-2008, when
there was widespread panic about shortages and prices were
hitting record highs.
COMING SLOWDOWN
The pipeline of new projects has been getting thinner as
those announced in 2008-2009 are delivered and there are fewer
new ones to replace them.
Moreover, some projects announced in 2013 and 2014 are being
postponed or cancelled altogether as producers respond to
falling revenues by trying to conserve cash.
Metals and mining investment is set to slow sharply over the
next 5 years as the boom which began in 2005-2008 unwinds.
The effect on major commodity exporters such as Australia
and Canada is obvious, but the biggest impact will be felt in
commodity dependent developing countries across Latin America,
Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Commodity dependent developing countries are about to hit by
a triple blow from falling commodity prices, rising interest
rates in the United States and the slowdown in South-South trade
flows.
Rising rates in the United States and other countries at the
"core" of the global economy usually cause a slowdown, even
reversal, in capital flows to developing economies on the
"periphery".
Making matters worse, one of the fastest growing components
of global trade has been merchandise trade between developing
countries themselves.
In the next couple of years, developing countries must
struggle with lower revenues from commodities, at the same time
that revenues from other exports are set to fall, and capital
flows could dry up.
The scale of the challenge is the central theme of the
latest "Global Financial Stability Report" published by the
International Monetary Fund on Wednesday.
"Despite an improvement in financial stability in advanced
economies, risks continue to rotate toward emerging markets,"
the authors note.
"With more vulnerable balance sheets in emerging market
companies and banks, firms in those countries are more
susceptible to financial stress, economic downturn and capital
outflows."
"Slumping commodity prices, China's bursting equity bubble
and pressure on exchange rates underscore these challenges," the
Fund warned.
COMMODITY DEMAND
The slowdown in emerging markets has implications for
commodity demand, because developing countries have provided
more than half of all the growth in demand for fuels and metals.
The virtuous cycle of cheap capital, plentiful investment
and rapidly growing demand which supported commodity producers
and commodity dependent countries could be about to go into
reverse.
Instead, it is possible to see a vicious cycle of more
expensive capital, scarce investment and stagnating demand for
the next 3-5 years.
Slumping oil and gas investment acted as a significant
headwind on growth in the United States in late 2014 and early
2015.
The same phenomenon is likely to play out globally as the
petroleum and mining industries, and commodity dependent
developing countries, adjust to the end of the boom.
Ultimately, falling commodity prices will boost the spending
power of consumers even as they cut the budgets of producers, so
the eventual impact should be close to zero.
But while consumers may take some time to increase their
spending, producers are forced to adjust almost immediately.
Sharp falls in commodity prices therefore tend to have a
contractionary effect on the global economy in the short term
until the positive effects filter through later (which is
exactly what happened in the United States as the shale drilling
boom unwound).
With developing economies set to grow more slowly over the
next couple of years, commodity producers will increasingly
depend on the advanced industrial economies to sustain demand.
------------
Footnote: If the oil refining and petrochemicals industries,
generally considered to be part of the manufacturing sector, are
included, the petroleum and mining industries are probably the
largest FDI investors in the world.
