* Global consumers still cautious, try to save more
* Confidence strongest in India, Indonesia
* Hungarians remain most pessimistic
By Susan Fenton
LONDON, Oct 29 Global consumer confidence edged
higher in the third quarter, underpinned by an improvement in
the United States, although uncertainty about the economy
continued to cap spending, a survey showed.
Sixty two percent of global consumers said they believed
their national economies were in recession, up from 57 percent
in the previous quarter, according to the survey by global
information company Nielsen, released on Monday. Half of them
expected recession to last for another year.
Sixty nine percent of respondents said they were changing
their spending habits to save more.
Confidence remained strongest in emerging markets, headed by
India and Indonesia. Switzerland, however, also featured in the
top 10 most bullish consumer markets after its score jumped from
the previous quarter, highlighting a widening recovery gap
between northern and southern Europe.
Thailand, Belgium, Australia and Norway also saw a
noticeable increase in confidence while sentiment deteriorated
sharply in Hong Kong, Israel, Argentina and South Korea.
The Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index rose 1 point in
the third quarter to 92, after dipping 3 points in the second
quarter, and was 4 points higher than a year earlier.
The reading of below 100 nevertheless signals consumers are
pessimistic about the outlook.
Venkatesh Bala, chief economist at The Cambridge Group, a
part of Nielsen, said further policy action was needed to boost
global consumer confidence.
"Much depends upon policymakers in the U.S., Europe and Asia
to ensure healthy growth and lower unemployment as we move into
2013," Bala said.
"Support for the weaker economies in Europe and eliminating
the threat of combined tax increases and federal spending cuts
in the U.S. are critical. Emerging economies, such as China and
India, need to also shift more toward domestic consumption and
industrial liberalization respectively.
"With the right policy actions, the global consumer will
gain confidence to resume spending next year," he added.
The survey was conducted between Aug. 10 and Sept. 7 and
covered more than 29,000 online consumers across 58 markets.
EURO ZONE WOES
Hungarians, struggling with economic recession, rising
inflation and uncertainty about whether the government will
secure an IMF aid deal, remained the most pessimistic consumers
for a fifth straight quarter, although their score jumped 7
points from the second quarter.
Greece, Italy and Spain, at the centre of the euro zone debt
crisis, were also among the weakest consumer markets. While
confidence deteriorated in Spain, however, it picked up slightly
in Greece and Italy.
Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index in the third
quarter, 2012 (Change from Q2, 2012 survey in brackets):
Top 10 index readings Bottom 10 index readings
Indonesia/India 119 (-1,0) Bulgaria 64 **
Philippines 118 (+2) Slovakia 62 **
UAE 114 (+6) France 61 (0)
Saudi Arabia 113 (-2) Romania 60 (-2)
Thailand 112 (+8) Japan 59 (+2)
Brazil 110 (+4) Spain 48 (-4)
China 106 (+1) Greece/Italy 46 (+3,+5)
Malaysia 105 (-6) Croatia/Portugal41 (-4,+1)
Switzerland 104 (+10) S. Korea 40 (-10)
Egypt 103 (0) Hungary 37 (+7)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Global consumer confidence average 92 (+1)
United States 90 (+3)
Germany 86 (-2)
UK 77 (+2)
** These markets were not previously covered by the survey
Source: Nielsen