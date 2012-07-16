* Indonesian sentiment underpinned by rising middle class
* Confidence dips in India, China, Brazil
* Consumers in Hungary most pessimistic globally
By Susan Fenton
LONDON, July 16 Global consumer confidence
dipped in the second quarter from the previous three months,
according to a survey published on Monday which also showed that
Indonesians have overtaken Indians as the most upbeat consumers.
Consumer confidence fell across major emerging economies
China, India and Brazil in the second quarter, according to the
survey by global information company Nielsen.
A worsening euro zone crisis, sluggish U.S. jobs growth and
slowing growth in China and India combined to dent consumer
confidence globally in the second quarter with concern over the
economic outlook and job security the biggest concerns.
Fifty-three percent of global respondents were optimistic
about their personal finances, but that was down 2 percentage
points from the first quarter. Asia-Pacific respondents reported
the biggest decline in favourable financial perceptions,
declining four points to 59 percent.
The Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index dipped 3 points
in the second quarter to 91. A reading below 100 signals
consumers are pessimistic about the outlook.
There was however no increase in the number of consumers who
said they were in recession, which stayed at 57 percent.
"Things are not necessarily getting worse for the average
consumer, they just aren't getting better. That number, however,
could change depending particularly on how the situation in
Europe evolves," said Venkatesh Bala, chief economist at The
Cambridge Group, a part of Nielsen.
The survey was conducted between May 4 and 21 and covered
more than 28,000 consumers polled on the Internet across 56
markets.
U.S. consumer confidence fell by 5 points to 87 in the
second quarter, as reported last month, one of the biggest
decreases globally.
INDONESIA RACES AHEAD
Indonesia's shift to top spot in the survey was a further
sign that the country, with its big domestic economy and an
expanding middle class, is weathering the global slowdown better
than some other emerging markets.
"In Indonesia, consumer optimism has been evident all year
fuelled by investment rating upgrades from Moody's and Fitch,"
said Catherine Eddy, managing director, Nielsen Indonesia.
"The market is very buoyant among consumers and investors
right now and with a population of 240 million, Indonesia is
possibly the next big bastion after China and India."
In Egypt, which elected a new president last month in its
first free elections, consumer sentiment leapt 6 points, pushing
Egyptians into the top 10 most optimistic consumers globally.
Hungarians, beset by a weakening economy and uncertainty
about whether the government will secure an IMF aid deal,
remained the most pessimistic consumers for a fourth straight
quarter, their score dipping from the first quarter.
Confidence in Italy, which has been forced to announce new
austerity measures to tackle its high debt, also dipped and was
the third-lowest globally.
Euro zone peers France and Greece, which both held elections
in the second quarter, saw big rises in consumer confidence but
both still ranked in the bottom 10 globally, as did Spain and
Portugal. Japan and South Korea have also seen persistently weak
confidence in recent quarters and stayed in the bottom 10
rankings.
Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index in the second
quarter, 2012 (Change from Q1, 2012 survey in brackets):
Top 10 index readings Bottom 10 index readings
Indonesia 120 (+2) Romania 62 (+2)
India 119 (-4) France 61 (+11)
Philippines 116 (-2) Japan 57 (-1)
Saudi Arabia 115 (-4) Spain 52 (-1)
Malaysia 111 (+4) S. Korea 50 (+1)
UAE 108 (+3) Croatia 45 (0)
Brazil 106 (-4) Greece 43 (+6)
China 105 (-5) Italy 41 (-4)
Hong Kong/Thailand 104 (+1,+3) Portugal 40 (+1)
Egypt 103 (+6) Hungary 30 (-2)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Global consumer confidence average 91 (-3)
United States 87 (-5)
Germany 88 (-2)
UK 75 (-2)
Source: Nielsen
(Editing by Tim Pearce)