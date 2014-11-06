Nov 6 Global Cosmed SA :

* Says based on the results for the first nine months of 2014 it maintains its financial forecast for FY 2014 published on April 2

* It expects FY 2014 revenue of 142.8 million zlotys, FY 2014 operating profit of 10.6 million zlotys and FY 2014 net profit of 8 million zlotys

