NEW YORK Dec 9 The Kansas Public Employees Retirement System said it has appointed London-based currency manager Adrian Lee & Partners to manage $1.8 billion of its foreign exchange exposure.

The retirement fund has about $16 billion in assets and at the end of the third quarter, its international equity exposure suffered its worst performance in four years amid concern about the slowing global economy, according to KPERS' website. Losses were exacerbated by the dollar's strength against emerging market currencies, the retirement fund said.

KPERS communications officer Kristen Basso said in an email to Reuters late on Tuesday that Adrian Lee will provide a currency overlay program to hedge one-half of the system's developed markets currency exposure in the international equity portfolio.

Basso said the system also has an ongoing currency overlay program with Insight Pareto, which has been in place since 1994. Pareto manages $1.8 billion of the system's currency exposure, providing dynamic currency hedging.

"People have made money historically on currency translation effects. For years, the dollar had been going down and they have made a lot of money that way," said Adrian Lee, the firm's president and chief executive officer, in an earlier interview with Reuters.

"But the dollar has turned around last year and continues more this year. An average pension fund would have lost 5 percent this year on foreign currency translation."

With the appointment by KPERS, Adrian Lee's total assets under active management have risen to more than $8.5 billion.

U.S. institutional investors, ravaged by a strengthening dollar, have turned to global currency specialists to strip out the greenback's effect on their portfolios and at the same time, generate additional return.

Many in the currency management industry are benefiting, from funds owned by custodian banks such as State Street to forex specialists such as Adrian Lee. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Frances Kerry)