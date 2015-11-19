LONDON, Nov 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new mobile
phone app designed to help aid workers predict where hunger may
strike and provide help in good time was launched by Austrian
scientists on Thursday.
The app, which is free to use, combines and analyses
satellite data and information collected through crowdsourcing
using mobile phones, and creates a map highlighting areas at
risk of food shortages and malnutrition.
Useful information includes how often people in an area eat
or whether there is civil unrest that might prevent people from
farming.
"Today, smartphones are available even in developing
countries, and so we decided to develop an app, which we called
SATIDA COLLECT, to help us collect the necessary data", Mathias
Karner, app developer at the Austrian International Institute
for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA), said in a statement.
Obtaining information about vulnerable regions is essential
for aid agencies to plan early intervention that could minimise
the impact of a crisis, but other risk factors, such as civil
unrest, are not always easy to foresee.
For years scientists used satellites to calculate whether
areas were at risk of drought by scanning the Earth's surface
with microwave beams to measure the soil's water content.
"This method works well and it provides us with very
important information, but information about soil moisture
deficits is not enough to estimate the danger of malnutrition,"
IIASA researcher Linda See said in a statement.
"We also need information about other factors that can
affect the local food supply."
The app, which was developed by the Vienna University of
Technology (TU Wien) and IIASA in cooperation with medical
charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), has already been tested
in Central African Republic.
