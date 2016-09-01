(Corrects size of global swaps market in second paragraph)
* U.S. and Japan banks hit by new trading rules
* Banks must post margin to secure over-the-counter trades
* Some banks halt dealing over compliance confusion
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 1 Trading in Asia's
over-the-counter (OTC) swaps market has ground to a near halt as
dealers are sitting on the sidelines amid confusion over new
derivatives trading rules for U.S. and Japanese banks, which are
major players in the region.
The rules, effective on Thursday, require U.S. and Japanese
banks to post collateral or 'margin' against OTC trades - a
development that is set to dramatically increase the cost of
trading in the $500 trillion global swaps market.
Traders and market insiders told Reuters some major banks in
the region had halted dealing in a range of OTC derivatives
products, including foreign exchange non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs) and interest rate swaps, as they are not yet able to
comply with the rules first proposed by global regulators in the
wake of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
"There is a lot of confusion," said one interest rates
trader in Singapore. "The margining is an issue. The big banks
are covered under that rule, and some of them don't yet have
systems and the back-end documentation processes in place."
The markets for Asian currency NDFs and interest rate swaps
are "frozen at the moment" due to the new margining requirements
said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for foreign exchange
broker OANDA in Singapore.
"Some counterparties don't want to face U.S. and Japanese
names, because they don't want to have to be obliged to post
initial margin...so the whole market's a bit fragmented. As a
result, it's just come to a complete halt basically," Halley
said.
