LONDON, April 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Countries
looking for cheap earthquake warning systems might want to try
apps and smartphones after scientists discovered that
smartphones could be used as an affordable alternative to
sophisticated earthquake monitoring networks.
The Global Positioning Systems (GPS) in smartphones could
detect earthquakes and trigger warnings seconds before the
strongest waves from the quake begin, researchers wrote in
Friday's American-based journal Science Advances.
"Most of the world does not receive earthquake warnings,
mainly due to the cost of building the necessary scientific
monitoring networks," said Benjamin Brooks, USGS geophysicist
and project lead.
Although many parts of the world are prone to earthquakes,
systems that detect the start of an earthquake and send warnings
to people before they feel the ground shaking are operating in
only a few regions, including Japan and Mexico.
GPS receivers in smartphones, though less accurate than the
scientific-grade equipment, could detect medium to large
earthquakes like the 7.0 magnitude quake that rocked Haiti in
2010, killing more than 200,000 people.
After analysing the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, the
researchers concluded that lives could have been saved if GPS
data had been used to send warnings before seismic waves reached
Tokyo and before the daedly tsunami wave reached the shore.
"The speed of an electronic warning travels faster than the
earthquake shaking does," said Craig Glennie, one of the authors
of the report and a professor at the University of Houston.
The researchers found that data gathered from fewer than
5,000 smartphones in a metropolitan area could be analysed fast
enough to issue a warning for people further away from the
epicentre and potentially save lives.
The researchers didn't specify if smartphone users would
receive warnings through messages, calls or applications.
"Crowd-sourced data are less precise (than high-quality
networks), but for larger earthquakes ... they contain enough
information to detect that an earthquake has occurred,
information necessary for early warning," Susan Owen, co-author
of the study, said in a statement.
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has
already agreed to test a pilot warning system comprising
smartphone sensors and scientific-grade sensors along the
Chilean coast.
