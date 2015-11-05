(Adds detail, background, quotes)
By Marc Jones
LONDON Nov 5 China has applied to become a
member of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development,
the EBRD said on Thursday, giving Beijing a new way of extending
its global influence after its steps to boost trade links with
Europe and Asia.
The EBRD board is expected early next week to recommend
approval of China's bid to the bank's shareholders.
That group, dominated by G7 governments, is likely to make a
final decision in December and, if successful, China would take
a small, symbolic but prestigious stake, and the EBRD would not
invest there.
Joining the EBRD would build on initiatives by the world's
second largest economy to thicken trade ties with Europe and
Asia, the so-called "One Belt, One Road" plan.
"China has made a formal application for membership of the
EBRD just a few days ago. This is going to be considered by the
board," EBRD acting chief economist Hans Peter Lankes said.
"We would expect there to be a mid-December decision (by
shareholders) on this."
In May, the EBRD said it was ready to cooperate on projects
with China and its newly launched Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB).
A number of European governments decided to become founding
members of the AIIB despite misgivings in the United States,
which fears the bank will effectively expand China's sway at the
expense of Western lenders.
The EBRD was set up by governments in 1991 to support former
communist states in eastern Europe but has expanded its mandate
in recent years to parts of North Africa and central Asia, as
well as euro zone crisis countries Greece and Cyprus.
The bank is owned by 64 countries altogether, the European
Union and the European Investment Bank.
An EBRD official said China had initially sounded out the
bank about becoming a member back in August and the formal
request came after Chinese President Xi Jingping visited London,
where the EBRD is based, last month.
"Why has China made this request? This is clearly something
you have to ask the Chinese authorities," said Lankes.
"Is this an area where Europe and China and the EBRD can
work on the integration and connectivity of Europe and China?
Yes, certainly."
One of the areas most likely to interest China is the EBRD's
work in neighbouring Kazakhstan, where it is set to invest
around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in coming years to help
extend a new "Silk Road" from Western China into Russia.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
