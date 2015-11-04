* Of 30 IMF and World Bank GDP forecasts, 28 too optimistic
* 10 out of 10 OECD forecasts too optimistic
* G8 economic growth since 2008: link.reuters.com/dej94v
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Nov 4 Chances are, the world economy has
been in worse shape than you thought for years. Especially if
you were reading the headline forecasts from the IMF, World Bank
and OECD.
Having repeatedly overestimated the world economic rebound
since the 2007-08 crisis, they say they are gradually gaining a
better understanding of why their forecasts were so wrong, and
are working to fix their models.
Forecasting gross domestic product precisely can be a
lottery for even the best of economists.
But the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development have not
just been wrong; for years they have all been wrong in the same
direction, persistently forced to revise down predictions that
proved too rosy.
"There's an inbuilt 'optimism bias'," said Stephen King,
senior advisor to HSBC and a former economic adviser at the
British treasury. "But facts have to dominate a forecast
eventually."
Twenty-eight out of the 30 initial calendar year forecasts
by the IMF and World Bank for global, developed market and
emerging market GDP growth for 2011-2015 proved too optimistic,
in many cases wildly so.
It's a similar picture at the OECD, which mostly tracks the
world's industrialised nations. Of its 10 initial growth
forecasts for the U.S. and global economies over the same
period, all have been too optimistic. In some cases, growth
turned out to be half the pace originally estimated.
There's no single answer for why, but economists say
explanations include an under-appreciation of the damage done by
the 2007-2008 financial crisis both to consumer demand and to
banks' willingness and ability to lend; the poorly-understood
effects of increased global debt levels and a failure to predict
surprisingly weak productivity.
Olivier Blanchard, chief economist at the IMF from 2008 to
October of this year, recognised that forecasts have been
consistently revised down over the past five years but denied
there was any structural bias to them. Forecasters just made the
same mistakes.
"We and others misinterpreted permanent adverse shocks for
temporary ones," Blanchard said.
"WRONG ALL ALONG"
The IMF, World Bank and OECD told Reuters that post-crisis
forecasting has become particularly complex and that they have
each carried out research into why this is.
Researchers concluded that models were underestimating the
damage wrought by the 2008 crash and overestimating the
durability of the subsequent recovery.
The IMF points to the "poorly understood" slowdown in
productivity growth across developed economies, and a
"protracted slowdown" in emerging economies, among other reasons
for the persistent overestimates.
All say their models are constantly updated, which means
that just because they have repeatedly overstated growth in the
past, investors should not expect them to continue to do so
forever.
"For the post-crisis period, say from 2012 onwards, events
are still unfolding, but we are continuing to make adjustments
and reassess all the time the models we use," said Sebastian
Barnes, senior economist at the OECD in Paris.
Economists have known for some time that recessions
following banking collapses are longer and deeper than other
recessions, and recoveries are slower and shallower.
But they still failed to predict the lasting impact of the
2007-2008 crisis on demand for goods and credit, on businesses'
ability and desire to borrow to invest, and on banks'
willingness to lend.
Despite trillions of dollars of central bank stimulus,
interest rates slashed to zero and an early and heavy bout of
classic government deficit spending immediately after the crash,
demand, lending and investment have still to fully recover.
The policy response to the crisis continues to be
unprecedented. Eight years after the first tremors were felt,
major central banks still have interest rates at or near zero
and are buying bonds. Global debt is far higher now, by some $57
trillion, according to McKinsey & Co, than it was in 2007.
The effect of that debt build up on growth has yet to be
fully understood. These are uncharted waters. But if so,
"forecasts should be all over the place, not persistently
one-sided," said Willem Buiter, chief global economist at Citi
and a former Bank of England policymaker.
Global institutions like the IMF and World Bank rely on data
from national authorities. If those figures are prone to upward
bias - few observers, for example, believe China's official
growth figures - then the overall picture will be skewed.
Emerging markets also have less reliable historical data on
which to base forecasts than more developed economies. Given
that the world economy is largely driven by emerging market
growth, this makes the global picture more susceptible to
wayward forecasts. While weak data can theoretically produce
errors in either direction, most recently it resulted in a
failure to spot an emerging market slowdown.
The IMF and others also failed to spot the degree to which
companies have become more reluctant than in the past to invest,
not only as a result of the 2008 financial crisis but also from
the dotcom bubble that burst eight years earlier.
Companies have opted for short-term measures to boost
returns, rather than long-term investment. Stock buybacks from
U.S. S&P 500 firms since 2010 have reached $2.6 trillion,
according to Barclays, returning money to shareholders that in
past recoveries might have been spent building factories and
hiring workers.
Some economists blame professional habits of their field for
persistently faulty models that overestimated growth.
Buiter at Citi notes that economists are prone to
"confirmation bias", a tendency to emphasise evidence that
supports an earlier view and play down evidence that contradicts
it, which makes it harder to see when models are wrong.
Another tendency among economists is to expect "mean
reversion" - that statistics will move back towards their
historical averages and previous cycles will be repeated.
"Everybody assumes that there's mean reversion, which is
what happened pre-2008 happens now," said David Blanchflower,
professor at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and another
former policymaker at the Bank of England.
"They don't get that it's a different world now."
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Additional reporting by Marc
Jones; Editing by Peter Graff)