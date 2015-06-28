* Capital buffers threatened by price reversal
* Prolonged low interest rates also bad for banks
* Regulators should build extra safeguards
* Insurers, pension funds will see more benefits
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Sept 28 Rising interest rates after
years of loose monetary policy will pose a fresh risk to banks'
ability to absorb losses using capital buffers, the Bank for
International Settlements said in its annual report on Sunday.
A prolonged period of ultra-low rates would further weaken
the financial sector and squeeze banks' profitability, but a
"normalisation" of borrowing costs would reverse the
debt-fuelled inflation of asset prices and hit banks' own
loss-absorbing equity capital, the BIS said.
"Just as falling yields have supported asset valuation gains
in recent years, an eventual normalisation would generate losses
... Banks' equity capital would shrink."
The banking sector has made progress in building up capital
buffers since the 2008 crisis, which sounded alarm bells over
leverage in the financial industry. Big international banks'
core capital levels have risen over the past three years while
assets adjusted for riskiness have fallen, the BIS said.
But the report said an impending turn in monetary policy
underscored the need for extra regulatory safeguards. Global
banking regulators earlier this month set out two such possible
measures to force banks to set aside more money to cover
interest-rate risk.
The BIS also warned that banks might have an "incentive" to
opt for more lax risk adjustments to flatter capital ratios.
"Supervisors need to be in a position to regularly,
transparently and convincingly validate risk estimates," it
said.
Some investors and analysts see strong retail banks as
better able to pass on the cost of rising rates to clients than
investment banks or trading houses more exposed to a potential
squeeze on credit trading.
Insurers and pension funds are however seen as clearer
beneficiaries of rising rates as investment yields rise too.
Ultra-low rates have spurred a search for yield that the BIS
described as "aggressive".
Pension funds, for example, had a 25 percent exposure to
alternative investments such as real estate, hedge funds,
private equity and commodities in 2014 versus only 5 percent in
2001.
The BIS report said asset managers faced their own set of
risks in the face of market shocks. Restrictions on investment
portfolio shifts or leverage could be one way to contain market
volatility or big price swings, the report said.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)