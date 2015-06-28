By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 A decade of robust growth has
broadly strengthened emerging market economies but the
associated asset price booms and credit surges have increased
their vulnerability to crises, a BIS report said on Sunday.
In its quarterly review, the Bank for International
Settlements said that since 2002, emerging economies had enjoyed
one of the longest high-growth spells ever, expanding at an
average of over 6 percent a year.
But pointing to signs of slowing economic growth just as the
United States is poised to raise interest rates, it saw some
parallels with the years before the 1982 Latin American debt
defaults and the 1997 Asian crisis.
"Then as now, rapid growth coincided with financial booms,
fuelled by large capital inflows and accommodative monetary
policy both domestically and abroad," the report said.
Since 2002, gross foreign investment into emerging markets,
calculated as a percentage of their economic output, has been
the highest in over a century. Flows have acccelerated as
Western interest rates collapsed, making developing countries'
higher yields and faster growth appear all the more alluring.
This undoubtedly had its positives, BIS acknowledges, noting
the buildup in central bank reserves in most countries and less
reliance on hard currency debt - the share of international debt
securities stood at 8 percent of the total last year, down from
around 40 percent back in 1997.
"Rising commodity prices and domestic financial booms have
undoubtedly boosted output, but it would be unwise to treat
these effects as permanent," it added.
Huge investment flows, rising exchange rates and relatively
low interest rates have created a few headaches: since 2004,
credit growth in emerging markets has run at around 12 percent a
year while real estate prices have increased by 40 percent, the
bank noted.
Its study also estimated that government and non-financial
private sector debt was around 50 percent higher relative to
to GDP (gross domestic product) than during the Asian crisis of
1997, primarily because private sector borrowing in emerging
economies has doubled in this period to around 120 percent of
GDP.
Private sector credit levels are well above 10 percent over
long-term trends across emerging markets, from Brazil to
Thailand, the bank said, adding: "In the past, two thirds of all
readings above this threshold were followed by serious banking
strains in the subsequent three years."
Boomtime is often followed by growth disappointment, for
instance if it leads to over-optimistic forecasts or if
productivity has been weakened, the report said. Heavy debt
service burdens from credit booms can also weigh.
It cited Latin America's strong, commodities-driven
economic expansion that ran out of steam as the terms of trade
dropped and interest rates rose rapidly in the early 1980s.
And while emerging markets have reduced their exposure to
global interest rate and currency trends by borrowing more in
their own currencies rather than the dollar, international
investors' vulnerability may have increased.
Foreigners hold around a quarter of emerging domestic bonds,
up from 9 percent in 2005, the BIS said, noting also that
emerging market borrowers account for a fifth of the foreign
exposure of banks reporting to the BIS and for 14 percent of all
outstanding debt securities.
"Any losses on these exposures are bound to have
important consequences for at least some large creditors," the
bank added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)