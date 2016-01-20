DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 20 Monetary easing by
central banks across the globe has reached its limits and
prolonged stimulus raises the risk of distortions in asset
prices, India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on
Wednesday.
"Monetary stimulus has largely run its course," Rajan told a
panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
UBS Chairman and former Bundesbank chief Axel Weber echoed
Rajan, saying central banks had very little room to manoeuvre
and that it was now up to politicians to put structural reforms
in place that would spur growth.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)