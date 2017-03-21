China April industrial profits +14.0 pct y/y - stats bureau
BEIJING, May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.
LONDON, March 21 Singapore topped the Economist Intelligence Unit's twice-yearly list of the world's most expensive cities. Here is the ranking for the most expensive and cheapest cities:
MOST EXPENSIVE
1) Singapore
2) Hong Kong
3) Zurich
4) Tokyo
5) Osaka
6) Seoul
7=)Geneva
7=)Paris
9=)New York
9=)Copenhagen
LEAST EXPENSIVE
124=)New Delhi
124=)Bucharest
124=)Kiev
127=)Mumbai
127=)Chennai
127=)Algiers
130) Karachi
131) Bangalore (Bengalaru)
132) Lagos
133) Almaty
Source: Economist Intelligence Unit (Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BEIJING, May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: