* US consumers bolstered by economic data * Indonesia still most upbeat consumer market * Confidence in emerging markets high but slipping * Hungary most pessimistic market By Susan Fenton LONDON, Oct 30 Consumer confidence in the United States reached a six-year high in the third quarter, as prospects for jobs and personal finances improved, and also rose sharply in Europe, a global survey showed. Americans were among the most bullish consumers in a quarterly survey by global information and insights company Nielsen, reflecting growing confidence that the world's biggest economy is a on a sustainable growth path. U.S. stockmarkets have risen to record highs, creating a wealth effect that has also made consumers more willing to spend. The survey, released on Wednesday, was taken before a 16-day partial government shutdown early this month which economists expect will hurt U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter. "In the United States, the labour market is slowly healing, and low interest rates are helping the housing market come back and bringing up the stock market, which is perhaps especially beneficial to higher-income consumers with more assets," said Venkatesh Bala, chief economist at The Cambridge Group, a part of Nielsen. "It's still going to be a slow climb - we're not going to see huge growth rates - but this improvement is recurring and it is sustainable." Indonesia remained the most bullish consumer market worldwide, followed by the Philippines and India, as in the previous quarter, but confidence levels in all three emerging markets dipped. It also dipped in Brazil. The Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index was unchanged in the third quarter from the previous three months at 94, up 2 points from the same period a year earlier. A reading below 100, however, signals still relatively low consumer morale. Portugal saw the biggest jump in consumer confidence globally in the third quarter, by a hefty 22 points, while Ukraine saw the biggest drop, by 13 points. Portugal's rebound led a pick-up in consumer sentiment in peripheral euro zone countries that have been grappling with tough austerity measures as they sought to cut heavy debt levels. While the rebound is encouraging and tied with other recent economic data suggesting the euro zone economy has turned the corner, Portugal, Italy, Greece, as well as France, were still among the most depressed consumer markets globally. "In Europe, we've seen a change in mindset as policymakers have moved away from austerity measures and toward growth policies," said Bala. "While recovery is still uneven, many consumers - especially in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom - are feeling that the worst is behind them, and their confidence is improving as they sense growth returning." Non-euro zone member Hungary was the most pessimistic market globally although it showed an improvement from the third quarter. The Nielsen survey was conducted between Aug. 14 and Sept. 6 and covered more than 30,000 online consumers across 60 markets. Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index in the third quarter, 2013 (change from Q2 survey in brackets): Top 10 index readings Bottom 10 index readings Indonesia 120 (-4) Bulgaria 63 (+2) Philippines 118 (-3) France 61 (+8) India, Thailand 112 (-6,-2) Slovakia 60 (-2) UAE 111 (+4) Ukraine 59 (-13) China 110 (0) Serbia*, Spain 56 (NA,+8) Brazil 109 (-1) Portugal 55 (+22) Hong Kong 106 (-1) S.Korea 54 (+3) Denmark 103 (+6) Greece, Croatia 48 (+1,+3) Malaysia 101 (-2) Italy,Slovenia* 47 (+6,NA) S'pore, US, Switz'land 98(+3,+2,0) Hungary 45 (+4) --------------------------------------------------------------- Global consumer confidence average 94 (0) United States 98 (+2) Germany 92 (+2) UK 87 (+8) Japan 74 (-4) * Slovenia and Serbia are included in the survey for the first time Source: Nielsen (editing by Ron Askew)