* US consumers bolstered by economic data
* Indonesia still most upbeat consumer market
* Confidence in emerging markets high but slipping
* Hungary most pessimistic market
By Susan Fenton
LONDON, Oct 30 Consumer confidence in the United
States reached a six-year high in the third quarter, as
prospects for jobs and personal finances improved, and also rose
sharply in Europe, a global survey showed.
Americans were among the most bullish consumers in a
quarterly survey by global information and insights company
Nielsen, reflecting growing confidence that the world's biggest
economy is a on a sustainable growth path. U.S. stockmarkets
have risen to record highs, creating a wealth effect that has
also made consumers more willing to spend.
The survey, released on Wednesday, was taken before a 16-day
partial government shutdown early this month which economists
expect will hurt U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter.
"In the United States, the labour market is slowly healing,
and low interest rates are helping the housing market come back
and bringing up the stock market, which is perhaps especially
beneficial to higher-income consumers with more assets," said
Venkatesh Bala, chief economist at The Cambridge Group, a part
of Nielsen.
"It's still going to be a slow climb - we're not going to
see huge growth rates - but this improvement is recurring and it
is sustainable."
Indonesia remained the most bullish consumer market
worldwide, followed by the Philippines and India, as in the
previous quarter, but confidence levels in all three emerging
markets dipped. It also dipped in Brazil.
The Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index was unchanged
in the third quarter from the previous three months at 94, up 2
points from the same period a year earlier. A reading below 100,
however, signals still relatively low consumer morale.
Portugal saw the biggest jump in consumer confidence
globally in the third quarter, by a hefty 22 points, while
Ukraine saw the biggest drop, by 13 points.
Portugal's rebound led a pick-up in consumer sentiment in
peripheral euro zone countries that have been grappling with
tough austerity measures as they sought to cut heavy debt
levels.
While the rebound is encouraging and tied with other recent
economic data suggesting the euro zone economy has turned the
corner, Portugal, Italy, Greece, as well as France, were still
among the most depressed consumer markets globally.
"In Europe, we've seen a change in mindset as policymakers
have moved away from austerity measures and toward growth
policies," said Bala.
"While recovery is still uneven, many consumers - especially
in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom - are
feeling that the worst is behind them, and their confidence is
improving as they sense growth returning."
Non-euro zone member Hungary was the most pessimistic market
globally although it showed an improvement from the third
quarter.
The Nielsen survey was conducted between Aug. 14 and Sept. 6
and covered more than 30,000 online consumers across 60 markets.
Nielsen Global Consumer Confidence Index in the third
quarter, 2013 (change from Q2 survey in brackets):
Top 10 index readings Bottom 10 index readings
Indonesia 120 (-4) Bulgaria 63 (+2)
Philippines 118 (-3) France 61 (+8)
India, Thailand 112 (-6,-2) Slovakia 60 (-2)
UAE 111 (+4) Ukraine 59 (-13)
China 110 (0) Serbia*, Spain 56 (NA,+8)
Brazil 109 (-1) Portugal 55 (+22)
Hong Kong 106 (-1) S.Korea 54 (+3)
Denmark 103 (+6) Greece, Croatia 48 (+1,+3)
Malaysia 101 (-2) Italy,Slovenia* 47 (+6,NA)
S'pore, US, Switz'land 98(+3,+2,0) Hungary 45 (+4)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Global consumer confidence average 94 (0)
United States 98 (+2)
Germany 92 (+2)
UK 87 (+8)
Japan 74 (-4)
* Slovenia and Serbia are included in the survey for the first
time
Source: Nielsen
(editing by Ron Askew)