WASHINGTON, April 17 Two eminent Harvard
economists on Wednesday acknowledged errors in a study that has
been cited by policymakers around the world as justification for
government austerity campaigns, but said the "central message"
of their research held nonetheless.
The 2010 study by Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff found
economic growth throughout modern history has slowed
dramatically when a government's debt exceeds 90 percent of a
country's annual economic output.
But a team of researchers from the University of
Massachusetts at Amherst, in a new study, found spreadsheet
coding errors in Reinhart and Rogoff's work that accentuated the
reduction in growth among highly indebted countries.
"It is sobering that such an error slipped into one of our
papers despite our best efforts to be consistently careful,"
Reinhart and Rogoff said in a statement.
The Harvard researchers' work, including the seminal 2010
paper, has been one of the key intellectual touchstones in a
move toward austerity in many advanced nations. The research has
been cited by officials in the United States, the European Union
and elsewhere as justification for tackling budget deficits.
However, while the two Harvard economists said the errors
were regrettable, they did not change the message of their
research.
Even though the spreadsheet mistakes significantly reduced
the researchers' calculations for the average rate of growth in
highly indebted countries, the errors were not present in
calculations of the median rates of growth, which also were
slower in countries with heavy debts.
"We do not ... believe this regrettable slip affects in any
significant way the central message of the paper," Reinhart and
Rogoff said.
The University of Massachusetts researchers also criticized
Reinhart and Rogoff for omitting data from several countries.
The Harvard researchers said on Wednesday that the data for
these countries was unavailable when they first published their
research, but that they subsequently added it to their public
database.