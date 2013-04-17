* Harvard economists lament errors in debt study
* IMF chief economist says their work still valuable
WASHINGTON, April 17 Two Harvard economists on
Wednesday acknowledged errors in a study that has been cited by
policymakers around the world as justification for government
austerity campaigns, but said the "central message" of their
research was still valid.
The 2010 study by Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff found
economic growth throughout modern history has slowed
dramatically when a government's debt exceeds 90 percent of a
country's annual economic output.
But in a study made public this week, researchers from the
University of Massachusetts at Amherst found spreadsheet coding
errors in Reinhart and Rogoff's work. The two Harvard economists
said the mistake was an accident.
"It is sobering that such an error slipped into one of our
papers despite our best efforts to be consistently careful,"
Reinhart and Rogoff said in a statement.
It was unclear whether the academic expose would have an
impact on how governments deal with budget deficits that
ballooned during the Great Recession, or on the climate of
austerity that has taken hold in many rich countries since 2010.
The new study appeared to undermine Reinhart and Rogoff's
gravest findings which have been frequently cited by
pro-austerity politicians in the United States, Great Britain
and the European Union.
In their 2010 study entitled "Growth in a time of Debt,"
Reinhart and Rogoff found economic output on average contracted
0.1 percent per year in countries where government debts were
above 90 percent of gross domestic product.
Yet even correcting for the spreadsheet errors and other
alleged methodological errors, the new study appeared to confirm
the Harvard economists' findings that heavily indebted countries
do indeed grow more slowly. The average annual growth rate for
countries when debt levels were exceptionally high was 2.2
percent, well below growth rates for counties when debt levels
were lower.
Many economists and policymakers are not about to discard
Reinhart and Rogoff's message that very heavy debt loads could
be a problem for economic growth.
"Ninety percent strikes me a good rule of thumb," Olivier
Blanchard, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund,
said in a brief interview.
Indeed, financial leaders of the world's 20 largest
economies plan to consider a proposal this week to cut their
public debt over the longer term to well below 90 percent of
economic output, according to a document prepared for a meeting
between the leaders.
Blanchard said Reinhart and Rogoff's work has been
"tremendously useful" although he said questions remained over
whether high debt was really the cause of lower growth. It might
be the case that low growth leads to higher debt.
"There are all kinds of causality issues," he said.
Blanchard did not elaborate, but other economists have
pointed out that in the recent history of United States, debt
has skyrocketed because of weak economic growth, not the other
way around. More specifically, the 2007-09 recession fueled
higher borrowing because tax receipts fell and claims for
unemployment benefits increased.
While the two Harvard economists said the spreadsheet errors
were regrettable, they did not change the message of their
research.
They pointed out that the errors were not present in their
calculations of countries' median rates of growth, which also
were slower when debt loads were extremely high.
"We do not ... believe this regrettable slip affects in any
significant way the central message of the paper," Reinhart and
Rogoff said.
The University of Massachusetts researchers also criticized
Reinhart and Rogoff for omitting data from several countries.
The Harvard researchers responded by saying the data for those
countries was unavailable when they first published their
research, but that they subsequently added it to their public
database.
Reinhart and Rogoff have compiled centuries of economic and
financial data and their body of work on debt and the history of
financial crises has been hugely influential.
The "Growth in a time of Debt" paper results in more than
500 citations in Google scholar, an online database of research
papers. The citations include papers by economists from the Bank
of England, the World Bank and the European Central Bank, as
well as myriad universities.