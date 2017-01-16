BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
HONG KONG Jan 16 Global growth could be better than expected in 2017, though many uncertainties remain that could impact expansion, with the biggest of them being steep gains in the U.S. currency, Allianz's Mohamed A. El-Erian said on Monday.
The outlook for the global economy in 2017 will be similar to that for 2016, but with an upside risk, with the world expanding below 3 percent and the U.S. economy outperforming that with a growth of 2.5-3 percent, El-Erian, chief economic adviser to Europe's largest insurer, said at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.
"Most emerging economies have been tempted at one time or another to borrow in dollars because the cost is perceived to be lower," he said. "Sovereigns have learned the really hard way and have stopped doing this. Corporates have not."
"The biggest risk right now of the dollar movement is on the mismatch of corporates. That's where the breakage happens and then the question becomes - does the corporate problem become a sovereign problem?" (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.