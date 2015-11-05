(Adds details)
ROME Nov 5 World food prices rose in October,
spurred by weather-driven concerns about sugar and palm oil
supplies, but remained well below their equivalent level a year
ago, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price
index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 162 points in October
against 155.9 the month before.
The FAO said this was the sharpest increase since July 2012,
although food on international markets in October was still 16
percent cheaper than a year earlier.
The FAO's sugar price index led the rise, jumping 17.2
percent from September because of fears of heavy rains in the
main sugar-growing regions of Brazil, as well as concerns of
drought in India and Thailand.
The vegetable oil price index rose 6.2 percent, partly on
worries the El Nino weather phenomenon would hit Indonesian palm
oil supplies in 2016.
The FAO cut its forecast for world cereal output in 2015 to
2.530 billion tonnes - some 1.1 percent below last year's record
- from a previous estimate of 2.534 billion tonnes given last
month.
"Half of the forecast cut reflected dimmer expectations
about maize crops in India and Ukraine, mostly due to adverse
weather," the FAO said in a statement.
However, the U.N. body raised its world wheat output
forecast for 2015/16 to 736.2 million tonnes from 734.8 million,
saying this was mainly because of a bigger harvest in the
European Union collected earlier than anticipated.
"World cereal stocks are expected to remain at a comfortable
level, with global wheat inventories rising further, reaching
their highest level in 15 years," the FAO said.
