(recasts, adds detail)
ROME Jan 7 Global food prices plunged 19
percent in 2015 following a fresh decline in December on the
back of plentiful supplies and a slowing global economy, the
United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on
Thursday.
It was the fourth consecutive annual fall in food prices.
The FAO's food price index, which measures monthly changes
for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and
sugar, averaged 154.1 points in December versus a revised 155.6
points the month before, a fall of some one percent.
"Abundant supplies in the face of a timid world demand and
an appreciating dollar are the main reason for the general
weakness that dominated food prices in 2015," said FAO senior
economist Abdolreza Abbassian.
December's reading was dragged down by falling prices for
meat, dairy and cereals, which counterbalanced gains in
quotations for sugar and vegetable oils.
Expectations of high supply of cereal following the removal
of export taxes in Argentina weighed on wheat prices, and maize
prices fell as export competition intensified and international
demand remained sluggish.
The dedicated cereal price index shed 15.4 percent in the
course of the year, vegetable oils dropped to a nine-year low
and dairy prices registered their lowest annual average since
2009.
Sugar prices rose 0.6 percent in December but on average
throughout the year were 21 percent lower than in 2014.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)