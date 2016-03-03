(Adds detail, economist comment)
ROME, March 3 World food prices stabilised in
February near a seven-year low as rising vegetable oil and meat
prices offset declines in cereals, sugar and dairy, the United
Nations food agency said on Thursday.
Food prices have fallen for four straight years and remain
under pressure from ample agricultural supply, a slowing global
economy and a strengthening U.S. dollar.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price
index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 150.2 points
in February against a revised 150.0 points the month before.
The flat result follows an almost 19 percent slide in 2015
and a further slump in January. Food on international markets in
February was 14.5 percent cheaper than a year ago, the FAO said.
The FAO forecast world cereal output in 2015 would be 2.525
billion tonnes, down 6.3 million tonnes from its previous
prediction, mainly due to lower wheat production estimates in
India and Iran.
Making its first global production forecast for wheat in
2016, the FAO calculated the year's harvest would reach 723
million tonnes, 10 million tonnes lower than the record hit in
2015.
World wheat output is expected to have reached 733 million
tonnes in 2015-16 and world cereals ending stocks are forecast
at 636.2 million tonnes, the FAO said.
Any slowdown in trade, combined with already low prices,
could weigh on the 2016 wheat output forecast, FAO senior
economist Abdolreza Abbassian said.
"It's a matter of wait and see," Abbassian said. "Right now
there is no great concern on the horizon."
The vegetable oil index was pushed up by palm oil prices,
which leapt 13 percent on reports of falling inventories and a
poor near-term production outlook. Soy oil prices also firmed.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Dale Hudson)