ROME, April 7 World food prices edged up in
March, as sharp rises in sugar and vegetable oil prices more
than offset a plunge in dairy prices, the United Nations food
agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price
index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 151.0 points
in March against a downwardly revised 149.5 points the month
before.
The index remains near a seven-year low after four
consecutive annual declines.
FAO gave its first forecast for world cereals output in
2016-17 at 2.521 billion tonnes, which would be 4 million tonnes
lower than last year's level but still the third-highest
performance on record.
Food prices on international markets in March were almost 12
percent lower than a year ago, FAO said.
