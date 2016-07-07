BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
ROME, July 7 World food prices rose for the fifth month in a row in June, led by a surge in the sugar price and increases for most other food commodities, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 163.4 points in June against a revised 156.7 points the month before.
The index was only one percent below June last year, and the 4.2 percent gain from May was its biggest monthly increase in the past four years, FAO said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.