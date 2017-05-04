ROME May 4 World food prices fell 1.8 percent
in April from the month before as values declined for all
agricultural commodities except meat, the United Nations food
agency said on Thursday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price
index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 168 points in
April, down 3.1 points from March.
FAO marginally raised its forecast for global cereals output
in the 2017-18 season, to 2.599 billion tonnes. Global wheat
production is expected to hit 740 million tonnes, short of last
year's record harvest.
