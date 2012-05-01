* U.S. ISM factory PMI climbs to 54.8, beats expectations

* China official PMI rises to 53.3, a 13-month high

* British manufacturing nearly flat

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON, May 1 The global economic recovery appeared on track in April as the pace of growth in American and Chinese manufacturing picked up, shrugging off headwinds from the European debt crisis.

The private Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its index of U.S. national factory activity rose to 54.8 last month, beating expectations.

Growth in the U.S. economy cooled in the first three months of the year, raising concerns the recovery from the 2007-2009 recession was entering a bumpy patch.

Tuesday's data allayed some of those worries, and an increase in the ISM's employment index raised hopes a report on Friday would show strong job creation last month in the United States.

"ISM suggests there's no real reason to get too concerned about the path of the U.S. economy at this point," said Nick Bennenbroek, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo.

Separately, China's official purchasing managers' index rose to 53.3 during in April. That was a smaller gain than expected but still left the index at a 13-month high.

In both indexes, a reading above 50 means the manufacturing sector is expanding.

The simmering euro-zone debt crisis has loomed over the global economy for the last several years, threatening demand for goods made everywhere from China and the United States to countries across Latin America.

The survey data on Tuesday suggested that danger was still at arm's length. In China, the PMI survey's new export orders index edged up to 52.2. In the United States, the ISM index for exports jumped to 59.

Another report showed the pace of growth in Canadian manufacturing advanced last month at its strongest rate of the year.

Britain has not been so lucky. British manufacturing output barely grew at all in April, with the composite Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index falling to 50.5. The drop raised the risk of a longer recession in Britain.

Australian economic growth has also disappointed and the country's central bank cut interest rates by a surprisingly aggressive half a point on Tuesday.

The U.S. factory data helped lift global stock prices and the U.S. dollar. U.S. crude oil futures also turned higher after the data on bets of faster economic growth.

"We may be coming out of this little bit of a lull that manufacturing has had here over the last couple of months," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at Oakbrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.

In Beijing, the Chinese data suggests its economy, the world's second largest after the United States, appears to be finding some footing after growth slowed in the first three months of the year for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Credit has tightened in China as it tries to rein in inflation. But there are signs the availability of loans is improving.

"Policymakers continue to grapple with the challenge of loosening enough to prevent a sharp slowdown, but not loosening too much and sparking an inflationary spiral," said Alastair Thornton, analyst at IHS Global Insight.