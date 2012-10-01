* U.S. ISM manufacturing index posts surprise rise into
growth
* U.S. factory growth remains tepid, falling export orders
hurts
* Manufacturing in euro zone and Asia wilts in Sept
* Slow growth, uncertainties buffeting global economy
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Oct 1 U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly
grew last month for the first time since May but euro zone
factories suffered their worst quarter since early 2009 and
China lost steam, suggesting the global economy faces hurdles as
it tries to outrun recession.
The data showed companies across the world have yet to
benefit much from government and central bank efforts to
stimulate growth.
In Europe, manufacturing activity fell to levels not seen
since early 2009 during the darkest days of the worst recession
since World War II. The contraction suggested the 17-country
euro zone could struggle to avoid falling back into recession.
Factory activity in China also contracted, in a sign the
world's No. 2 economy lost momentum for a seventh consecutive
quarter. China has been a crucial engine of global growth.
Growth in the United States has been firmer than elsewhere,
though the world's largest economy remains hobbled by high
unemployment. Economists say $600 billion of automatic spending
cuts and tax increases due in January unless Congress delays
them have made matters worse by leaving firms reluctant to hire.
Now some worry that U.S. manufacturing, a bright spot in
2011, may be acting as a negative influcence on growth. While a
jump in new orders nudged the Institute for Supply Management's
(ISM) index of national factory activity up last month, ending
three months of contraction, it remained well off levels seen in
early 2012.
Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 46.1 from 45.1 in August, though September marked
the 14th month of overall contraction in the sector.
Tepid demand in Europe hurt Asian factory output. China's
official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at
49.8 last month, showing the sector contracted for a second
straight month, though at a slower rate than in August.
A separate index on U.S. manufacturing activity from
financial information firm Markit showed activity in September
and over the third quarter was the weakest in three years.
Weaker demand for U.S. products, the result of recession in
many European countries and slower growth in Asia, was the main
drag on U.S. factory activity, the data showed.
"We're still in a low-growth, fits-and-starts type of
pattern here," said Tom Simons, money market economist at
Jefferies & Co in New York. "And with Europe and China and other
Asian economies slowing, it's going to be pretty difficult to
accelerate exports."
Paul Dales, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics,
noted that even the better-than-expected ISM reading was "still
consistent with annualized GDP growth of no more than 1.5
percent to 2 percent" in the United States.
Some warn things may get even leaner. The U.S. economy grew
1.3 percent in the second quarter, and Chris Williamson, chief
economist at Markit, said it may have slowed between July and
September, adding that manufacturing "is now likely to be acting
as a drag on the wider economy".
That could be bad news for other economies in the Americas.
Growth in both Canadian and Mexican manufacturing slowed for the
third straight month in September. Brazil's factory sector
contracted, though at a slower pace than in August.
A JPMorgan index showed world manufacturing contracted last
month, albeit at a slower pace than in August.
MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE, ASIA WILTS
The outlook is darker in Europe, where economists say the
major euro zone economies look set to shrink for months to come.
"This is something that is going to persist into the fourth
quarter," said Nick Matthews, euro area economist at Nomura.
"Even when you look at some of the forward-looking (PMI)
indicators as a whole, they're still extremely weak for the area
as a whole. The position still looks extremely vulnerable."
Unemployment in the euro zone stayed at a record high in
August, as official data on Monday further highlighted the human
cost of the bloc's three-year debt crisis.
The surveys did little to alter the view among economists
that central banks in Europe will likely have to take more
action to boost their flagging economies, although probably in
November rather than this week.
In Britain, manufacturing shrank in September as export
orders fell and costs soared, suggesting the Bank of England
will extend asset purchases in November.
The contraction in Chinese manufacturing probably means
China's economy suffered a seventh straight quarter of slowing
growth, economists said.
"The data continues to reinforce the hard landing that we
have predicted for China, because this is the second consecutive
month of a sub-50 reading," said Prakash Sakpal of ING in
Singapore, which forecasts China's economic growth will be close
to 7 percent in both the third and fourth quarters of this year.
Two interest rate cuts, looser bank reserve requirements
that cleared some 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for lending
and more than $150 billion of infrastructure projects have as
yet failed to arrest the decline in China's overall growth.
In Japan, the quarterly Bank of Japan "tankan" survey of
business sentiment reflected the central bank's view that growth
will stall between now and March 2013.
Taiwan's PMI fell to its lowest in 10 months and South Korea
reported a small year-on-year decline in exports.
"It will take a while longer until global demand shows signs
of stabilization," said Saktiandi Supaat, foreign exchange
research head at Maybank in Singapore.