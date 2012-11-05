* US service sector slows slightly in October
* China services sector loses steam even as factories perk
up
* UK services sector struggles, but Irish services boom
* India's services PMI dips, economic slowdown not over yet
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Nov 5 The expansion in the vast U.S.
services sector slowed slightly last month, suggesting growth in
the world's largest economy would remain modest, while activity
in China's services industry also waned.
Businesses in Great Britain and India also lost momentum in
October, though Ireland saw its services sector grow at its
fastest pace in five years, which some said suggests the
struggling economy could outpace most euro zone peers in 2013.
A survey of the services industry in the 17-country euro
zone is due on Tuesday.
In the United States, service firms saw a decline in new
orders in October, which caused the Institute for Supply
Management's index to slip to 54.2 from 55.1 in September.
The data was the last to be released before Tuesday's U.S.
presidential election, which has been fought largely over the
state of the U.S. economy and the pace of recovery. Polls had
President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney in
a dead heat on the eve of the vote.
The data "is an indication that we're in a slowdown," said
Terry Morris, senior equity manager for National Penn Investors
Trust Company. "We've seen some earnings come in pretty good,
but there have been some disappointments. Demand remains low."
The U.S. economy is expected to grow at around 2.0 percent
this year -- hardly robust but far more solid than the growth
seen in Europe, where many countries are already in recession.
Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide
Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, said the data suggested
"moderate growth in the U.S. economy continues."
Maintaining that level of growth remained crucial. Officials
from the world's 20 leading economies urged the United States to
avert some $600 billion in automatic spending cuts and tax hikes
due to take effect next year, warning it would hurt U.S. growth
and the global economy.
BUMP IN ROAD FOR CHINA, INDIA
China's services sector expansion lost momentum last month
as well, with the HSBC Purchasing Managers Index slipping to
53.5 after hitting a four-month peak in September. New orders
fell and firms said higher competition squeezed margins.
That raised some concern since China's services industry,
which comprises banks, restaurants, Internet firms and others,
had weathered the global slowdown better than its manufacturers.
However, services account for just 43 percent of output,
compared with well over 70 percent in Western countries.
The good news: manufacturing surveys released last week
showed the sector began gaining ground last month, a sign growth
in the world's No. 2 economy may be picking up.
"Despite the moderation of services activity growth, the
Chinese economy is gradually bottoming out," Hongbin Qu, HSBC's
chief economist for China, wrote in a note accompanying the
report.
"We expect the continuation of policy easing to sustain the
recovery in manufacturing sector in the coming months, which
should lend additional support to growth of services sectors and
consumer spending."
A separate survey from China's National Bureau of Statistics
showed the service sector rebounded to 55.5 in October from a
near two-year low the prior month, reflecting construction
strength. The HSBC survey does not include construction.
But in India, the sector grew at its slowest pace in six
months in October as weakness in the United States and Europe
hurt orders and reduced hiring.
India's service sector accounts for about 60 percent of the
economy and had been holding up until recently even as the
economy grew between April and June at its slowest rate in
nearly three years.
But Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told Reuters Sunday that
full-year growth could slow to 5.5 percent. That would be
India's most sluggish growth rate since 2002-2003, when the
economy expanded by 4.0 percent.
Business in Britain's dominant service sector grew at the
slowest pace in almost two years in October and optimism about
the outlook waned.
Along with a deep contraction in manufacturing, that may
condemn the UK economy to shrinking again between October and
December after a surprisingly strong third-quarter expansion.
Irish service sector activity, however, grew at its fastest
pace in five years, boosting hopes the small euro-zone economy
would emerge from a rocky 2012.