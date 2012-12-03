* Chinese manufacturing perks up
* U.S. factory activity shrinks; Nov. worst month since
mid-2009
* Euro zone manufacturing contracts for 16th straight month
* British factory slump eases in Nov
By Steven C. Johnson and Andy Bruce
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 3 Chinese manufacturing
output grew last month for the first time in more than a year
but a surprise contraction in U.S. factory activity tempered
optimism about the health of the world economy on Monday.
Business surveys also showed the euro zone's manufacturing
sector shrank for a 16th straight month, though a little less
rapidly than in October.
A rise in HSBC's China manufacturing PMI to 50.5 in
November, its first time above the 50-point growth threshold in
13 months, suggested the world's second-biggest economy may be
heading into 2013 with more momentum after struggling this year.
The expansion in Chinese factory activity should provide a
boost for world growth, particularly since recovery in the
debt-strapped euro zone still appears a long way off.
But the U.S. manufacturing sector shrank in November,
turning in its worst showing in more than three years. That
rattled market confidence and added to worries about the world's
largest economy, particularly ahead of a possible budget crisis
over tax and spending policy at year end.
The Institute for Supply Management said its national index
of factory activity fell to 49.5 from 51.7.
"The manufacturing sector appears to be moving sideways. We
haven't seen much growth in the business sector for the last six
months now," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Pierpont
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "That doesn't bode well
(for growth) going forward."
Stanley said confusion about future U.S. tax policy likely
suppressing hiring, adding to the sector's poor showing.
A separate report from information firm Markit painted a
different picture of U.S. manufacturing, with the sector growing
at its quickest pace in six months, though firms said that was
in part due to an increase in demand following superstorm Sandy,
which hit the east coast in late October.
In Canada, the pace of manufacturing growth slowed for a
fifth consecutive month, which analysts said reflects
uncertainty about the world economy.
The pace of growth in Mexican manufacturing rose in
November, driven by a jump in new orders.
CHINA TAKES THE LEAD?
The big emerging economies that have contributed most to
global growth recently have struggled of late, with India's
economy expected to grow at its weakest rate in a decade.
Brazil logged an unexpectedly weak third quarter, though
manufacturing expanded last month at the quickest clip in nearly
two years, suggesting a gradual turnaround.
That has left investors once again hoping China will take up
the slack, after seven straight quarters of slowing growth.
"There is growing confidence that China's economy bottomed
in July-September, with signs of firmer external demand," said
Hirokazu Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
But some said the global significance of China's data was
unclear. "They're not a pointer necessarily that the rest of the
global economy is recovering," said Philip Shaw, chief economist
at Investec in London. "We suspect there is an element of
domestically driven growth coming through in the numbers there."
Added Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at MFR, a global
consulting firm: "The overall picture is certainly one of a weak
global economy. Europe is weakening clearly, Japan is going
nowhere, and I don't know what to make of the wiggles in Chinese
economic data, to be perfectly honest."
Aside from China, the outlook for other major Asian
economies looks uncertain, especially because easy monetary
policy in the developed world has pushed up the value of
currencies in the likes of Korea and Taiwan, hurting exports.
Manufacturing continued to contrast in both countries last
month, while India's factory sector expansion remained well
below the rate seen in the years before the global financial
crisis.
EUROPE'S STRUGGLES PERSIST
Markit's Eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 46.2 in November
from October's 45.4, though it stayed below the 50 mark dividing
growth from contraction for a 16th straight month.
While the decline among the euro zone's embattled factories
eased in November, the latest PMIs showed the economy is on
course for its worst quarter since the depths of early 2009.
"With official data lagging the PMI, the rate of GDP decline
is likely to have gathered pace markedly on the surprisingly
modest 0.1 percent decline seen in the third quarter," said
Chris Williamson, chief economist from survey compiler Markit.
British manufacturing activity shrank less than expected in
November, but the sector remained fragile as orders edged down,
a survey found on Monday.