* European, Asian factory growth stumbled in Feb
* U.S. factory activity at highest since May 2010: Markit
* Output increased in euro zone's big four economies
* China growth hit by falling export orders
By Jonathan Cable, Adam Rose and Ryan Vlastelica
LONDON/BEIJING/NEW YORK, March 3 Manufacturing
growth in Europe and Asia slowed last month, pressured by
falling demand from abroad, while the United States bucked the
trend with manufacturing expanding at its fastest pace in over
three years.
A measure of euro zone growth edged lower in February,
though output expanded in all of the bloc's four biggest
economies simultaneously for the first time in almost three
years.
One measure of manufacturing in China meanwhile showed
contraction in the sector, while a separate official
manufacturing PMI fell to just above the 50 level that separates
contraction from expansion. Surveys for other Asia countries
were mixed.
Markit's final Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) came in at 53.2 for February, up from a flash
reading of 53.0 but below January's 54, which was the highest
since May 2011. The index measuring manufacturing output, which
feeds into a composite PMI that is seen as a good gauge of
growth, dipped from January's 33-month high.
"(This) reinforces the suspicion that it is going to be far
from plain sailing for the euro zone in 2014," said Howard
Archer at IHS Global Insight. "While the euro zone may be
establishing modest growth, it is still finding it hard to build
up momentum."
Gross domestic product across the region expanded 0.3
percent in the final three months of last year, thanks to
stronger expansion in France and Germany, and is expected to
match that pace each quarter this year.
European firms increased headcount for the second straight
month. But worryingly for the European Central Bank, which meets
this week to set policy, inflation pressures subsided again.
British manufacturing grew more quickly than expected,
however, adding to signs that the country's economic recovery is
broadening out. The pace of job creation in the country's sector
meanwhile hit a 33-month high.
U.S. factory activity growth rose to its highest since May
2010, according to financial data firm Markit. Separately, the
Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. factory
activity rose to 53.2 in February, topping expectations and
reversing two months of slowing growth.
The U.S. data was aided by a rebound in new orders, a
forward-looking gauge that had been a primary factor in
January's weakness. ISM's new orders subindex rose to 54.5 from
51.2 in the previous report. Markit's gauge of new orders
climbed to its highest since April 2010, rising to 59.6 from
53.9.
The strength in the U.S. helped boost JPMorgan's Global
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, which indicated growth
accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly three years in
February, with much of that advance coming from developed
markets.
The U.S. PMI shot up, JPMorgan said, while upturns in Japan
and Britain remained robust. In contrast, PMIs for China, South
Korea and Russia signaled contraction, while rates of growth in
India, Brazil, Vietnam and Indonesia were all below the global
level.
Unease over emerging markets drove equity trading on Monday,
as Ukraine and Russia prepared for possible war after Russian
President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his
neighbor.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index fell
1.5 percent while European shares lost 2.2 percent and
major U.S. indexes all fell more than 1 percent.
FRAGILE CHINA
The HSBC/Markit China manufacturing PMI fell to 48.5 in
Februar, while a government manufacturing PMI on Saturday had
suggested the slowest growth in eight months.
"The Chinese numbers were a little disappointing compared to
what we have seen in recent months," said Peter Dixon at
Commerzbank.
Although Chinese factories struggled to expand as export
orders fell, services firms regained some momentum. China's
official non-manufacturing PMI rose to a three-month high.
"If the services PMI is to be believed, the service sector
is not doing so bad, but ... the manufacturing, or the
investment-heavy sector, not as well," said Wei Yao, China
economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
In recent weeks, other Chinese indicators have been mixed.
Weak investment and declining PMIs have been countered by
surprisingly buoyant exports and bank lending figures.
Parliament's annual session is due to start on Wednesday and
will provide the next marker for financial markets on the
outlook for the world's second-biggest economy.
Premier Li Keqiang is widely expected to say the government
will maintain the 2013 growth target of 7.5 percent in 2014.
Although the pace of expansion has slowed sharply from the
breakneck double-digit pace of the last three decades, analysts
at BofAML said that growth rate was achievable this year.
"We don't think policymakers will attach a big weight to the
PMI readings in January and February," they said in a client
note. "We think the government has enough policy room to achieve
7.5 percent GDP growth this year."
The HSBC/Markit PMI for South Korea fell below 50 for the
first time in five months but Japanese manufacturers are still
growing strongly, aided by the aggressive economic stimulus
policies promoted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
In India, where the economy is less reliant on exports, the
PMI rose to its highest level in a year.