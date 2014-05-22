(Updates with U.S. manufacturing data)
* U.S. factory activity expands in May
* Euro zone private business growth slows
* Chinese factory activity improves but still contracting
* Japan shows similar trend, but export orders weaken
By Angela Moon and Jonathan Cable
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 22 U.S. manufacturing
growth picked up to a three-month high in May, while private
business activity in the euro zone grew at just under its
fastest pace in three years, surveys showed on Thursday.
In Asia, China's factory sector turned in its best
performance this year in May but still contracted for the fifth
straight month, while Japanese factory activity cooled slightly
in May but at a slower pace than in April.
Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary or "flash"
U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to 56.2 in May
from 55.4 in April, while factory output growth hit its fastest
pace since February 2011, rising to 59.6 from 58.2.
"The U.S. manufacturing is certainly in an expansion mode,
and that's a good indication going forward, that it will remain
on the bullish side of the equation for sometime," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
World stock indexes edged higher on Thursday as the data
boosted investors' appetite for risky assets.
In Europe, an unexpected pickup in the service industry was
offset by lackluster factory activity, but was enough to show
the euro zone's fragile recovery has some traction.
"Overall, the data is a bit of a relief after disappointing
first-quarter figures," said Christian Schulz, senior economist
at Berenberg Bank.
"In China, the authorities are doing something and the
economy is responding. (But) the European Central Bank is
worried because it looks like inflation will stay low for a long
period of time."
Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the
currency bloc, seen as a good indicator of growth, edged down to
53.9 from a near three-year high of 54.0 in April, matching the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Readings above 50 indicate expansion, and Markit said the
index pointed to second-quarter economic growth of 0.5 percent,
which would be the strongest in three years and better than the
0.3 percent predicted in a Reuters poll on Wednesday.
But the data also revealed the biggest split between the
euro zone's two largest economies since February. France
contracted while Germany bounded ahead, although led by services
rather than manufacturing.
RATE CUT
Decent overall growth is good news for the ECB, but with
official inflation at 0.7 percent, well below the central bank's
2 percent ceiling, it will be concerned that companies slashed
prices for the 26th month running to drum up trade.
The ECB is expected to cut what little it has left of its
main interest rate and push the deposit rate below zero next
month, a Reuters poll predicted this week.
"Today's data are a reminder of the fragility and unevenness
of the recovery. With inflation low and a sustained euro zone
recovery not yet assured, further ECB easing in June looks all
but certain," said Martin van Vliet at ING.
The economic picture was also mixed for the world's
second-largest economy, China.
HSBC/Markit's Flash China Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.7 in
May from April's 48.1, reaching its highest since December and
beating the median forecast of 48.1.
Sub-indexes measuring output as well as domestic and foreign
demand all recovered sharply. But factory jobs were shed for the
13th month and the overall index still pointed to contraction.
Premier Li Keqiang said in March it was acceptable for GDP
growth to be slightly below the 7.5 percent target this year as
long as the job market held up. Previously, he has said growth
of at least 7.2 percent was needed to create sufficient jobs.
But just as China and the ECB look set to ease policy the
Bank of England is becoming the favorite to be the first major
central bank to hike interest rates - probably in the second
quarter of next year.
Federal Reserve policymakers last month also began laying
groundwork for an eventual retreat from easy monetary policy
with a discussion of how to best control interest rates as they
remove trillions of dollars from the financial system.
Meanwhile a survey showed Japanese factory activity
contracted slightly in May but at a slower pace than in April,
suggesting some recovery from the impact of a sales tax increase
last month.
The Markit/JMMA flash Japan Manufacturing PMI rose to a
seasonally adjusted 49.9 in May from April's 49.4.
