* U.S. ISM manufacturing index retreats sharply in March
* But separate Markit report shows stronger quarter for
factories
* Official China PMI at 50.9, below expected 52.0
* HSBC final China PMI at 51.6 vs flash reading of 51.7
* Good month for South Korea, Japan, but Brazil, India slow
By Steven C. Johnson and Koh Gui Qing
NEW YORK/BEIJING, April 1 Strong demand at home
boosted activity at Chinese factories last month, but U.S.
manufacturing hit an unexpected speed bump after expanding
rapidly in February, weakened by a slower pace of new orders.
Other surveys released on Monday showed manufacturing
sectors in South Korea and Japan growing as exports increased,
while Brazil faced sharply slower output and rapidly rising
prices, suggesting a manufacturing recovery remained tenuous.
Most European markets were closed on Monday for Easter.
For the United States and China, last month was largely a
story of domestic demand. The U.S. Institute for Supply
Management's factory purchasing managers index showed new orders
slowed sharply in March, a month after rising demand boosted the
index to its highest level since mid-2011.
"This comes as a disappointment," said Tom Porcelli, chief
U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets, who noted that recent
strong consumer income and spending data last week had suggested
the broader economy would grow strongly in the first quarter.
"What this support suggests is that the quarter probably
ended with a loss of momentum," he said, adding RBC expects the
economy to have grown by 3.2 percent at an annualized rate
between January and March after expanding 0.4 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2012.
"The biggest concern was the drop in new orders," said Craig
Dismuke, chief economic strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis,
Tennessee. "Maybe we are seeing a cutback in business spending.
We could see a slowdown in the spring."
However, a separate gauge of U.S. manufacturing from
financial information firm Markit showed the first quarter was
the sector's best in two years and should contribute to overall
first-quarter growth.
While the two surveys use the same sub-indexes, they give
different weights to the components.
New orders at Chinese factories, meanwhile, rose sharply,
though an uncertain outlook for exports could still slow the
speed of economic recovery there. So, too, economists say, could
premature tightening of China's current loose monetary policy.
The central bank eased conditions last year, thereby
increasing credit and helping avert a more pronounced slowdown
in the world's second largest economy.
"Growth momentum has been stabilizing, but headwinds
remain," Liu Li Gang and Zhou Hao, economists at ANZ, said in a
note to clients. "The current economic rebound remains fragile,
and could falter with tightened monetary policy conditions."
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics rose to an
11-month high of 50.9 in March. A separate survey by HSBC showed
its final PMI climbing to 51.6 last month, in line with a flash
reading of 51.7 and up from February's 50.4.
The rebound in China's PMIs in March comes after a choppy
start to the year.
The official PMI in February fell to within a whisker of the
50-point mark that separates accelerating growth from
contraction in China's giant factory sector. But investors
mostly saw February's weak reading as a consequence of the Lunar
New Year, as many Chinese factories closed for at least two
weeks.
Most analysts expect China's economy to enjoy a steady but
gentle recovery this year, driven internally by infrastructure
investment and household consumption after growth struck 13-year
lows in 2012 due to crumbling demand for Chinese exports.
ASIA, BRAZIL
Elsewhere in Asia, exports helped South Korean manufacturing
grow at its fastest rate in a year, suggesting the beginning of
a recovery.
A Markit/JMMA survey for Japan, released on Friday, showed
manufacturing activity grew for the first time in 10 months, a
sign that the Japanese economy was gaining momentum as a weaker
yen was helping exporters.
The story in South Asia was gloomier, with slower domestic
and overseas demand slowing India's manufacturing sector growth
to its slowest pace since November 2011.
Brazil, another large developing economy, also saw
manufacturing output slow sharply last month even as input
prices rose at the fastest pace in 22 months and average selling
prices jumped for a 13th consecutive month.
The decline to 51.8 in the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index
from 52.5 in February suggests the sector continues to lose
steam after growing more than expected in the first month of
2013.
"The PMI survey suggests that economic activity in the
manufacturing sector lost momentum after a very strong January,"
said Andre Loes, chief Brazil economist at HSBC. "On the other
hand, the average reading for the first quarter of the year was
... the strongest since the first quarter of 2011. These results
seem consistent with our view that the Brazilian economy is
experiencing a moderate recovery in 2013."