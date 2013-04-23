* German growth worries appear as G20 ponders easing up on
austerity
* U.S. manufacturing activity slows to 6-month low
* Export orders wilt in China and Germany
By Steven C. Johnson and Andy Bruce
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 23 Major economies in
North America, Europe and Asia lost some momentum this month,
business surveys showed on Tuesday, a development that may see
central banks intensify efforts to revive a flagging global
recovery.
China and Germany, the world's biggest exporters, both lost
a step in April. Growth in Chinese factories slowed to a crawl
as export demand dwindled, while the euro zone's largest economy
saw business activity decline for the first time in five months.
U.S. manufacturing grew at its most sluggish pace in six
months as domestic demand dried up, suggesting the world's
biggest economy started to lose ground in the second quarter.
Signs were more hopeful in the U.S. housing market, where
March sales were the second highest in three years. But firms
and households fear that across-the-board government spending
cuts were likely to slow growth further in coming months.
The U.S. data "will obviously add significantly to concerns,
most recently related to the softer China and German data, that
another seasonal slowdown in the global economy is taking hold,"
said Alan Ruskin, Deutsche Bank's head of G10 currency strategy.
More than three years after the global recession, sluggish
activity in rich and poor countries has confounded policymakers
who have tried mightily to kick-start growth.
The International Monetary Fund this month trimmed its
global growth forecast to 3.3 percent, leaving it on par with
the 3.2 percent rate recorded in 2012.
Slower global growth and falling commodity prices are likely
to quash inflation fears and speculation that the Federal
Reserve will start tapering its $85 billion monthly asset
purchases any time soon.
The Bank of Japan, hoping to end decades of stagnation, this
month began an aggressive stimulus program that will pump $1.4
trillion into its economy in less than two years.
But policymakers are also scrambling for new ideas.
Finance officials from the world's biggest economies have
started to edge away from a drive to revive growth through large
cuts to bloated budget deficits, an unpopular policy that
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said had
reached its limits.
Governments in many the euro zone's peripheral countries
with high debt burdens and slow growth, have prescribed the
bitter medicine of steep budget cuts and higher taxes to shore
up public finances, but that has made it harder to grow and
unemployment has risen.
April data showed even Germany, among the healthiest of
Europe's economies, was feeling the pinch. Financial data firm
Data vendor Markit said its preliminary services PMI for
Germany, measuring growth in companies ranging from hotels to
banks, fell to 49.2 in April from 50.9 the previous month.
The unexpected decline added a new dimension to next week's
European Central Bank meeting, which some analysts expect will
deliver an interest rate cut.
"With Germany unable to offset the austerity and credit
crunch drag on growth in the (weaker euro zone states), and with
excess capacity growing and business expectations falling, the
only question is why the European Central Bank has not cut rates
already," said Lena Komileva, director of G+ Economics.
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit, said the data
may signal a renewed downturn for Germany in the second quarter.
The U.S. economy may be facing a similar loss of momentum.
While the government is expected to report first-quarter gross
domestic product growth of around 3.0 percent on Friday, the
manufacturing slump in April suggests "the picture looks to have
already began to darken again, with growth set to weaken in the
second quarter," Williamson said
Williamson chalked up the decline in Markit's preliminary
U.S. PMI to 52.0 from 54.6 partly to the impact of higher taxes
and government belt-tightening.
The federal government began implementing across-the-board
spending cuts last month, known formally as sequestration. It
has meant everything from furloughs for air traffic controllers
to fewer planes for the Navy to smaller subsidies for farmers.
For American companies, some sales were lost already, but
the bigger concern is how much they might lose in months to come
as the budget cuts begin to really take hold.
"Sequestration is a reality, but it's unfolding slowly at
this time," United Technologies Chief Executive Louis
Chenevert said in an interview Tuesday. "We will understand more
what sequestration does as we get to the end of the year."
EXPORTS WILT
Worries about sluggish global growth were illustrated by
purchasing managers indexes from Asia.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China in April
fell to 50.5 in April from 51.6 in March but was still stronger
than February's reading of 50.4.
The figures followed an unexpected contraction in export
orders in March to Taiwan, one of the region's biggest providers
of technology gadgets, signaling that Asia's trade-reliant
economies may be losing further momentum.
"This release was more in line with the official PMI
headlines in previous months, painting a picture of a painfully
slow recovery in China's manufacturing sector," said Societe
Generale economist Wei Yao in Hong Kong.
The official PMI is due on May 1.
There might be better times ahead for India, whose finance
minister on Tuesday said the country's worst slowdown in a
decade has bottomed out.
Despite the generally weak global economic data, major stock
markets rose on Tuesday, with European shares posting their
biggest one-day gain in seven months as investors bet slowing
economic growth would force the ECB to cut interest rates soon.