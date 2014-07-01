* U.S. manufacturing expands in June at fastest pace in over
4 years
* Manufacturing picks across Asia, South Korea lags
* Euro zone growth pace eased as Britain accelerates
By Angela Moon
New York, July 1 Manufacturing activity in the
United States and in Asia's industrial powerhouses China and
Japan expanded further in June but euro zone growth faltered as
main motor Germany slowed.
The U.S. manufacturing sector gained more momentum in June,
driven by the fastest growth in output and new orders in over
four years, an industry report showed on Tuesday.
Financial data firm Markit said its final U.S. Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index rose to 57.3 in June, the highest
since May 2010, although it was slightly lower than the
preliminary read of 57.5.
A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management
showed its index of national factory activity was at 55.3,
little changed from May's 55.4 reading.
The average ISM PMI was 53.9 for 2013, which turned out to
be a very strong year, and the average of 2014 so far is 54
which indicates "that we are in a positive trend," Bradley J.
Holcomb, chair of ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee,
said in a conference call with reporters.
Business surveys published on Tuesday confirmed factory
output expanded across Asia following months of decline in its
two biggest economies, as massive stimulus packages in Beijing
and Tokyo begin to take effect.
China's final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose to 50.7, above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction for the first time in six months. The official China
PMI, geared more towards bigger state-owned firms, hit a
six-month high of 51.0.
"The Chinese numbers were good. The authorities are helping,
they are supporting, they are guiding the economy in the
direction they want it to go in," said Peter Dixon, economist at
Commerzbank.
In contrast, measures announced last month by the European
Central Bank to counter the threat of deflation and support
growth by boosting lending have yet to show any impact.
Markit's final Manufacturing PMI for the euro zone fell to
51.8 in June from May's 52.2, the lowest reading since November.
"The ECB is going to be looking at these numbers in the
coming months and hoping that we see a bit more of a pick-up.
Let's check in six months' time if the ECB needs to do any
more," Dixon said.
Stock markets firmed after the China data, which reinforced
market views that the world's second-largest economy is
steadying thanks to stimulus from Beijing.
Those measures include reserve requirement cuts for some
banks to encourage more lending, quicker fiscal disbursements
and hastening construction of railways and public housing.
"Efforts to slash overcapacities in old-fashioned
industries, as well as the housing market downturn ... will
continue to weigh on overall economic activity," said Nikolaus
Keis at UniCredit.
In Japan, central bank and PMI surveys painted a similar
picture of improving factory activity, supported by continued
hefty central bank money injections and government spending.
Japan's PMI topped the 50-point mark for the first time in
three months but with an April sales tax rise still acting as a
drag, the Bank of Japan's business optimism gauge dipped in the
second quarter. Still, firms were optimistic about the outlook,
declaring readiness to boost capital investment and output.
"It was still a good result. The Tankan result supports the
Bank of Japan's upbeat view on the economy," said Takuji Aida at
Societe Generale.
In Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, factory
activity grew at its fastest pace on record and in India, the
continent's third-largest economy, it hit a four-month high.
BRITAIN LEADS EUROPE
British factories followed Asia's lead, increasing activity
at the fastest rate in seven months while creating new jobs in
at the briskest pace in more than three years.
Euro zone unemployment was stable for the second consecutive
month in May at 11.6 percent but the pace of factory growth
eased on a deepening contraction in the bloc's second biggest
economy France. Germany was again the driving force, helped by a
resurgence in the bloc's periphery countries, although its PMI
dipped due to public holidays.
"The slowdown will put pressure on policymakers at the ECB
to do more to prevent the recovery from stalling, and we will no
doubt see more calls for full-scale quantitative easing to be
implemented," said Chris Williamson, Markit's chief economist.
The ECB cut its deposit rate below zero last month and
suggested rates will remain at record lows for years.
By contrast, the Bank of England is widely expected to be
the first major central bank to begin tightening policy,
possibly as soon as this year.
"Manufacturing is growing strongly, and work flows suggest
this has legs," said David Tinsley at BNP Paribas. "As this news
flow is absorbed further, rate hike expectations for the first
hike in Q4 this year should harden."
