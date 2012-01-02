* Euro zone factory decline enters fifth month in Dec
* Chinese, S.Korean manufacturing lacking momentum
* U.S. data due Tuesday expected to buck trend
* India surprises with sharp upturn in manufacturing
By Andy Bruce and Tony Munroe
LONDON/MUMBAI, Jan 2 Global manufacturing
activity was subdued going into 2012, with the euro zone's
industrial sector suffering its fifth straight month of declines
in December and Asian factories mostly stuck in a rut.
Monday's purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) provided further
evidence that Europe is unlikely to avoid a recession.
The rate of decline of activity in euro zone factories eased
slightly to raise hopes the downturn will not be as severe as
feared, though hiccups in the Spanish and Czech deficit
reduction programmes emphasised the extent of the continent's
debt troubles.
With Asian PMIs showing a clear lack of momentum in the vast
industrial economies of China and South Korea, the United States
seems to be one of the few major economies showing signs of an
upturn, even if modest and uncertain.
Economists expect the U.S. ISM manufacturing survey due at
1500 GMT on Tuesday to show American factories expanded at a
faster pace in December.
The Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose slightly in December to 46.9 from November's 28-month low
of 46.4, but marked a fifth month below the 50 mark that divides
growth from contraction.
Compiler Markit said levels of production and new orders
fell in all of the euro zone countries covered by the survey for
the second month running.
"These numbers are consistent with our view that it's going
to be a normal recession," said Dirk Schumacher, senior European
economist at Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt.
"Still painful, no doubt about that, but there's no
indication that it's going to look like anything like around the
end of 2008, so far."
Reuters polls of economists suggest the euro zone economy is
already stuck in a recession that will last until the second
quarter of 2012. They forecast the economy will proably see no
growth this year.
Indeed, most economists now expect the European Central Bank
(ECB) to counter this by cutting interest rates to 0.75 percent
in the next few months, below their record low 1.0 percent.
The PMIs showed the euro zone's peripheral economies tanking
in December, with Spain's manufacturing slump extending to eight
months, putting pressure on the government to help drive a
return to economic growth as it struggles to cut its debt.
Madrid's public deficit for 2011 may be even higher than the
above-target 8 percent of gross domestic product forecast by the
new centre-right government on Friday, Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos said on Monday.
The Czech Republic could let its public deficit grow above
target this year if the economy contracts, its Prime Minister
Petr Necas was quoted as saying on Monday.
Worries about the financing of highly indebted European
countries sent the euro to a decade low against the Japanese yen
on Monday, though moves were exacerbated by thin holiday
trade.
ASIA WOBBLES
Asian factory output remained weak in December, with Chinese
manufacturers narrowly avoiding contraction and South Korea's
industrial production shrinking the most in almost three years.
Taiwan, meanwhile, saw its industrial sector contract for a
seventh straight month.
"Although production and new business inflows are still
declining, the pace of deterioration eased across the board for
the second straight month," HSBC economist Donna Kwok said of
the Taiwan data on Monday.
Worries have grown that China, the world's second-largest
economy, is headed for sharply slower growth, undermining its
ability to offset looming recession in debt-laden Europe and an
uncertain U.S. recovery.
China's official purchasing managers' index, released
Sunday, edged up to 50.3 in December from 49 in November.
China is widely expected to announce new policy measures to
help boost growth, starting with a cut in the required ratio of
reserves it demands commercial banks hold, after trimming it by
50 basis points in November from a record high of 21.5 percent.
India, by contrast, saw strong factory activity in December
that defied recent weakness in Asia's third-largest economy.
Activity in the manufacturing sector rebounded in December
led by higher demand from both domestic and foreign clients,
suggesting that the momentum in the sector is not quite as weak
as official and more dated (industrial production) data would
suggest," said Leif Eskesen, economist at HSBC.
Economists expect the U.S. ISM manufacturing survey -
another PMI - to rise to 53.2 in December from November's 52.7,
which was the best showing since June.