* China's first rate cut since global financial crisis
* Bernanke says Fed ready to act if Europe worsens
* Fitch cuts Spain's credit rating by three notches
By Jonathan Spicer and Kevin Yao
NEW YORK/BEIJING, June 7 China delivered a
surprise interest rate cut on Thursday to combat faltering
growth, underlining concern among policymakers worldwide that
the euro area's deepening crisis is threatening the health of
the global economy.
The country's first rate cut since the depths of the global
financial crisis in 2008-09 came as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was closely monitoring
"significant risks" to the U.S. recovery from Europe, and stood
ready to shield the United States if things get worse.
"The Federal Reserve remains prepared to take action as
needed to protect the U.S. economy in the event that financial
stresses escalate," Bernanke told the Joint Economic Committee
of the U.S. Congress.
Bernanke, however, offered few hints that further monetary
stimulus was imminent. That struck a decidedly different tone
from the central bank's No. 2 official, Janet Yellen, who on
Wednesday argued for monetary support.
Spain, the latest hotspot in Europe, suffered another blow
on Thursday when Fitch slashed its credit rating by three
notches. The ratings agency signalled it could make further cuts
as the cost of restructuring Spain's troubled banking system
spiralled, and Greece's crisis deepened.
"Europe is still laying in the background," said Tom
Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New
York. "China cutting rates is seemingly a positive and Bernanke
was neutral to slightly negative, but you have to put it all in
the context of the negative with which we are still dealing,
which is Europe," he said.
The People's Bank of China, the central bank, cut the
official one-year borrowing rate by 25 basis points to 6.31
percent and the one-year deposit rate by a similar amount to
3.25 percent.
The cuts confounded the call of many economists who thought
the central bank would refrain from cutting policy rates this
year even though policymakers had voiced the need to support
growth.
"It's obviously a very strong signal that the government
wants to boost the economy, given the current weakness,
especially in demand," Qinwei Wang, economist at Capital
Economics in London, told Reuters.
The European Union is China's single biggest foreign
customer, and faltering demand there has led to worries about
the knock-on effect to domestic consumption if industrial
activity slows dramatically.
The Chinese cut and Bernanke's statement stood in contrast,
however, to the decision by the European Central Bank on
Wednesday to leave rates unchanged and hold off on more
stimulus, placing the onus on fighting Europe's crisis on
governments.
Marc Ostwald, a rate strategist at Monument Securities in
London, said the China rate cut combined with Federal Reserve
hints and hopes in markets that Europe will deal urgently with
Spain's banking crisis would support risk assets.
"It will be construed positively particularly in close
alignment with what we've seen," he said.
While the cut to borrowing costs should help in the near
term to shore up an economy on course for its weakest full-year
expansion since 1999, the central bank also gave banks more room
to set competitive lending and deposit rates to further
liberalise China's financial market.
FEW CLUES ON QE3
An escalation in the euro zone's crisis, as well as slowing
U.S. job creation, had raised expectations of Fed policy action,
perhaps as early as the central bank's next meeting on June
19-20.
Yet Bernanke's tone was far from crisis mode, disappointing
investors hungry for clues about the prospect for a third round
of Fed bond buys, called quantitative easing, or QE3.
Yellen, the Fed's vice chair, made the case on Wednesday for
acting before the economy worsened, whether through outright
bond purchases or other means, given what she said were "a
number of significant downside risks" to growth.
Bernanke made no such suggestion, although Europe was not
his only worry spot. He told legislators tighter U.S. fiscal
policies set to kick in early next year, barring congressional
action, "would, if allowed to occur, pose a significant threat
to the recovery."
The Fed chief added: "Economic growth appears poised to
continue at a moderate pace over coming quarters. Despite
economic difficulties in Europe, the demand for U.S. exports has
held up well."
U.S. stocks pared gains on Bernanke's remarks, but remained
in positive territory following a steep rally on Wednesday,
while the dollar strengthened against the euro.
"It doesn't really settle the debate," said Vassili
Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo. "There
was some hope for more concrete signs, a clearer hint, that
further easing is forthcoming, and I don't think we got that
today."
MORE RATINGS DOWNGRADES?
Fitch cut its rating on Spain's government debt by three
notches to BBB and placed the country on 'negative outlook',
meaning a further downgrade could come in coming months.
The new rating was Spain's lowest among the three main
ratings agencies and leaves it just two short of junk status,
which would force many institutional investors to automatically
dump Spanish assets.
On Tuesday, financial leaders of the Group of Seven
industrialised nations held an emergency call to discuss
Europe's debt crisis.
Many world leaders, including in Europe, have been alarmed
about the latest turbulence in the euro area debt saga as Spain
is fast losing the confidence of financial markets, although it
did successfully sell debt on Thursday.
A Greek election this month could also push Athens closer to
leaving the bloc.
The problems of Spain's banks were underlined on Thursday
when financial sector sources told Reuters an International
Monetary Fund report on Spanish banks next week will show the
country's troubled lenders need a cash injection of at least 40
billion euros ($50 billion).
"We must find ways to deal with this fairly quickly because
(Spain) is today the major threat to the world economy," Swedish
Finance Minister Anders Borg told Reuters.
Several countries, including China and India, have seen
economic growth take a hit this year as the euro zone crisis has
hurt global confidence. Several euro area countries are
struggling with recession.