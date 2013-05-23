* Chinese factory activity declines in May - PMI
* U.S. manufacturing activity hits seven-month low
* Euro zone downturn eases slightly
* Data and comments from Bernanke send shares plummeting
By Andy Bruce and Steven C. Johnson
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 23 Chinese factory activity
declined in May for the first time in seven months and U.S.
manufacturing grew at its slowest clip since October, suggesting
it may take a while before the global economy starts to pick up
steam.
Thursday's downbeat business surveys from the world's top
two economies, however, may not assuage some of the market fears
stoked this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who
hinted that the U.S. central bank could soon scale back monthly
bond purchases provided the economy maintained recent momentum.
Stock markets around the world tumbled after Bernanke's
remarks on Wednesday and extended losses once the Chinese
factory data was released.
Separate surveys showed the downturn in the 17-country euro
zone eased slightly this month, though businesses continued to
suffer from a chronic lack of new orders, which should inhibit
any meaningful near-term recovery.
In the United States, financial data firm Markit said
falling overseas demand and government belt-tightening at home
helped push its U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index to
a seven-month low of 51.9 in May from 52.1 the previous month. A
reading above 50 indicates expansion.
Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said the data
suggested that manufacturing, which had its best quarter in two
years during the first three months of 2013, would provide only
a modest boost to overall U.S. growth in the second quarter.
But recent improvement in the labor market, highlighted by a
bigger-than-expected decline in applications for initial jobless
benefits last week, and rising home prices have suggested the
U.S. economy is recovering more quickly than its peers.
That has raised the prospect that the Fed could, as Bernanke
suggested on Wednesday, reduce its $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases at one of its "next few meetings."
"You can argue both sides, as you see some indicators that
are clearly improving and others that are still weak, and that
shows how difficult a position the Fed is in," said Omer Esiner,
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange. "But the
propensity seems to be to wind down sooner rather than later."
CHINA STUMBLES
More troubling for global growth was news that China's
massive manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since
October, with the flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index dipping
to 49.6 from 50.4 in April.
"Hopes of a significant recovery (in China) are looking
misplaced," said Andrew Kenningham, global economist at Capital
Economics in London. "If you look at the global picture overall,
it's slightly weaker than expected but not dramatically so."
The data, coupled with hawkish comments from Bernanke,
pulled MSCI's world equity index down 1.8
percent, with Japan's Nikkei index plummeting 7.3
percent.
China's factory data could also sharpen a dilemma for
policymakers in Beijing, who must decide whether to provide some
stimulus of their own to stabilize activity or tolerate an
orderly slowdown while focusing on reducing the country's
dependence on exports and investment, changes economists say
would bring long-term benefits.
Yao Wei, economist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, said
the debate favors policy inaction from Beijing for now, as long
as economic growth remains above 7 percent.
"We don't think it will trigger any cyclical policy move as
long as the job market is fine," she said. "China is really on a
path of structural deceleration. It's possible (to meet the
growth target) but it's becoming increasingly difficult."
LIGHT AT THE END OF EUROPE'S TUNNEL?
The euro zone PMI suggested the bloc's economy is likely to
contract again in the second quarter.
Markit's flash Eurozone Services PMI, which surveys around
2,000 companies ranging from major banks to caterers, rose in
May to 47.5, a three-month high, from 47.0 in April.
While that was a little better than economists polled by
Reuters expected, the PMI has now spent 16 straight months below
the 50 mark that divides growth and contraction.
"We see this as confirmation of our expectation that the
euro zone economy will end its downtrend in the spring," said
Christoph Weil, analyst at Commerzbank.
"That said, a noticeable recovery is still not in sight; the
economy will only grow slightly in the coming quarters and it
will continue to feel like a recession."
Survey compiler Markit said the surveys pointed to a second
quarter contraction similar to the 0.3 percent one the euro zone
suffered between January and March.